Parineeti Chopra Reveals The Song She Sang For 'The Girl On The Train'

Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film titled The Girl On The Train on the streaming giant Netflix. She has been sharing stills and snippets from the thriller movie that has piqued her fans' curiosity even more. The actor took to Twitter today and shared the song that she has sung in her upcoming film. Read on to know more about it.

Parineeti reveals the song she sang for The Girl On The Train

Namaste England actor Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter today and shared the song to which she has given her voice, in her upcoming thriller movie, The Girl On The Train. The track titled Yaara Matlabi Thi Teri Yaariyan was shared by one of Parineeti's fans, which she reposted. This isn't the first time Parineeti has sang for a movie, she sang the track Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi for her film Meri Pyaari Bindu, which starred Aayushmann Khurranna along with her. You can see Parineeti's tweet here:

Parineeti's tweet garnered 11K views within a few hours and fans and followers of the star replied to her post with compliments for her voice. While one tweet read, "Your voice is so beautiful", another fan reacted by saying, "you sang amazingly well". You can see a few fan reactions to Chopra's tweet here:

The Girl On The Train plot

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Parineeti can be seen traveling across various parts of London on the train in the trailer. She will be portraying the role of Meera Kapoor, a divorcee who fixates on the life of a perfect couple from afar during her train journey. The movie synopsis reveals that Meera gets embroiled in a murder mystery that unfolds the truth about her own life. You can watch the trailer here.

The Girl On The Train cast

Parineeti will be seen playing the role of Meera, an alcoholic and divorcee who is involved in the missing woman investigation. Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of the missing woman and Avinash Tiwary who was last seen in Netflix's original film Bulbul will be playing the role of Meera's ex-husband in the thriller. The flick also stars Pink actor Kriti Kulhari who will be seen playing the role of a detective in the missing woman case. The original Hollywood movie had Emily Blunt in the lead role.

