'Pati Patni Aur Panga' Starring Adah Sharma Gets Legal Notice Over 'transphobic' Content

A legal notice has been sent to the show makers of Adah Sharma starrer Pati Patni Aur Panga and the CEO of MX player. The show is deemed as offensive and disrespectful to the LGBTQ community and the legal notice states that the show is “transphobic & defamatory”. It has been demanded that the show be taken down immediately from all platforms and an unconditional apology be issued by the OTT platform and the show makers for a period of one month.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Pati Patni Aur Panga gets legal notice for Transphobic content

A legal notice is issued to Mr Vineet Jain, MD of Bennet Coleman & Co. and Mr Karan Bedi, CEO of MX Player. The plaintiff has complained that several dialogues and the scenes in the series shows transgender people as highly sexual and being fetishised. The series, according to the plaintiff, promotes stereotypes about transgender individuals and homosexuality. Some points in the legal notice are:

The trailer as well as all episodes of the show are blatantly transphobic, misogynistic, malicious, factually incorrect, and derogatory and defamatory against queer and transgender persons, and all members of the LGBTQIA community. The trailer and all episodes of the show perpetuate and propagate the social stigma, stereotypes, and humiliations faced by queer and transgender persons.

That the show further ridicules, trivializes and humorizes the lived experiences of all women, including and especially transwomen, who face violence, abuse, discrimination and oppression on a daily basis.

The above points are not the only points that are mentioned in the legal notice.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

"The show must be taken down immediately": demands plaintiff

The legal notice lists a number of problematic dialogues and scenes that are showcased in the series. The plaintiff demands that the trailer, show, posters and anything promoting the show be taken down immediately. Here is are some such demands made by the plaintiff:

A. Immediately take down the show and its trailer from MX Player and all other platforms/websites owned or operated by you and cease its broadcasting B. Immediately take down all social media posts, including videos and photos, promoting or referring to the show or its trailer, published on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, etc. or any other social media accounts, owned or operated by you, or by any member of the cast, crew, producers, or anyone related to the making of the show. C. Immediately taken down all news articles in all your newspapers (in all languages and regional editions), online portals, etc. promoting or referring to the show or its trailer. D. Issue an unconditional apology, as given under, which will be published on the first page of all your newspapers (of all languages and regional editions), every day for one month, in bold headings

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Pati Patni Aur Panga legal notice

Hello everyone, a legal notice has been sent regarding the show "Pati, Patni Aur Panga" stating that it is transphobic & defamatory. Link here:https://t.co/idsyZIG6t4 — கண்மணி (@kanmanisays) December 17, 2020

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Pati Patni Aur Panga cast

The show stars Adah Sharma, Naveen Kasturia and Hiten Tejwani. The show is directed by Abir Sengupta. The show released on December 11th.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.