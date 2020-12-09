'Paurashpur's' Shilpa Shinde Hailed By Fans As She Appears As The 'Queen' In The Series

The trailer of erotic period drama series Paurashpur starring Shilpa Shinde has released and fans of the actor have flooded the social media platforms with their reactions. The trailer gives a glimpse of the series and reveals the theme of the show. Paurashpur release date is set on December 29, 2020, on ALT Balaji. Paurashpur cast includes Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh, Sahil Salathia, Flora Saini, Poulomi Das, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Paurashpur's Shilpa Shinde gets lauded by fans

The trailer opens with Annu Kapoor’s character Raja Bhadrapratap sitting on the throne of Paurashpur kingdom. Shilpa Shinde plays the role of Queen Meerawati who depicts how the queen has to get new wives for the king in order to keep him happy physically. As the trailer unfolds, we see the king mistreating various queens and assaulting them.

In the later part of the trailer, it is revealed that Queen Meerawati shall join hands with the enemy, portrayed by Milind Soman. In the trailer, Shaheer Sheikh is also seen making an entry. The trailer shows that the series will be about gender inequality in the misogynist kingdom like that of Paurashpur.

Netizens react

As soon as the trailer dropped on social media, fans of the actor flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, several friends of the actor also hearted the post. A number of people showered her with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous others complimented how stunning she looked in the trailer.

Several fans could not get over how gorgeous and stylish she was looking in the post and wrote that they are thrilled to watch the series. Many other fans also sent blessings to the actor and wished her good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

In a report published by India Forums, Shilpa Shinde talked about her role in the series. The actor told the media portal that a lot of actors are always on the lookout for a show like Paurashpur. She further stated that the show not only portrays her as an ambitious queen but also touches upon several issues like male patriarchy, gender politics and power which used to exist even in those days when the series is set. The actor concluded her interview with the portal by telling them that the audience would not want to miss out on such a show. She revealed that she is thankful for being a part of the period drama of such a grand scale.

Paurashpur trailer

The official synopsis of the series reads: “When the lust for power becomes uncontrollable, rebels are born! Women rise and fight for their rights! Stories of power, betrayal and politics of the royal family of Paurashpur!"

