Peaky Blinders: What Happens To Luca Changretta In The Hit Series?

Peaky Blinders season 5 ended on a cliff-hanger, leaving concerned for Tommy Shelby's (played by Cillian Murphy) wellbeing. After the plan to assassinate MP Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin) failed, Tommy became frustrated by the outcome and was last seen screaming and pointing a gun at his head. The fans and viewers of Peaky Blinders will now have to wait until season six to find out if he actually pulled the trigger on himself.

In the third season, Vicente Changretta (Kenneth Colley) met John Shelby (Joe Cole) and Arthur (Paul Anderson) after they had burnt down his son Angel Changretta's (Pedro Caxade) restaurant. It was because he had an interest in Lizzie Stark (Natasha O'Keeffe), because of her close ties with the Shelby family and they did not want her to have anything to do with him.

Vicente needed an explanation which he didn't get from the Shelbys and began openly bragging how he would kill John. John brutally beat his son Angel to get him to be quiet but this leads to Vicente getting his revenge on the family.

Instead of attacking John directly, his anger was directed against his son Tommy and his wife Grace Shelby (Annabelle Wallis). At the Shelby Charity Foundation Dinner, a goon hired by Vicente caused a stir when he pulled out a gun and shot Grace in the chest.

Heartbroken and filled with anger after the death of his wife, Tommy killed both Vicente and Angel, his son, whom he thought would put an end to the feud. But the other son of Vicente, Luca Changretta (Adrien Brody), was not willing to let this go.

What happened to Adrien Brody's character Luca Changretta in Peaky Blinders?

Luca Changretta appeared at the start of Peaky Blinders' fourth season when he first arrived at Birmingham. As soon as he arrived he set up a meeting with Tommy at his factory and gave him a false name so that he wouldn't know who he was connected to. But Tommy, on the other hand, already knew exactly who he was and Luca Changretta soon dropped the act, revealing that the only reason he was in Birmingham was to take down the entire Shelby family.

The two soon agreed that they would fight each other in a fair game, not involving anyone else including the cops. The two then got into a hand fight but it was soon called off because the cops arrived. Tommy had called the cops to make sure that nothing happened because he didn't want to fight Luca immediately until he realized what else he had in store.

Once again, the pair got into another fistfight but this time Tommy was more prepared. In episode five of season four, Tommy smashed Luca's head repeatedly into a broken glass before his brother's help. Arthur shot Luca in the head after violently beating him, finally putting an end to the rivalry between the families for good.

