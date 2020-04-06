Peaky Blinders' Thomas Shelby Character Breakdown

Cillian Murphy, who plays the role of Thomas Shelby, the leader of the notorious gang Peaky Blinders, received the Best Drama Performance award by the NTA in January, this year. The BBC drama follows Birmingham's fictional Shelby family gang and their violent exploits. Let’s take a look at the iconic character.

Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders

Thomas Shelby often comes across as a highly enigmatic character who knows what he’s doing but wouldn’t let you know what he’s up to. He is an observant man who is known for analyzing his enemies before he makes a move. Shelby is a former British soldier who fought at the Battle of Verdun and the Battle of Somme. It is implied from the show that his personality had drastically changed after the war. He is often seen using opium to alleviate the trauma. He is stoic and ambitious throughout all seasons. And everyone knows that “it’s not a good idea to look at Tommy Shelby the wrong way.”

He comes across Grace, an undercover agent sent by Chief Inspector Campbell. He eventually falls for Grace and finds comfort in her company. After the events of season one, Thomas grows distant from everyone. He often ignores the business strategies proposed by the women in his life (like Polly Gray and Jessie Eden) but is often influenced by them.

After the events of season 3 (which took place in the 1920s), Tommy has an empire and he likes to sit on the throne without any disdain but continues growing distant from everyone. Tommy is a kind of a man who believes his family is his strength, rather than thinking they’re his weakness. He knows how to keep his calm even in the most panic-inducing situations. From the cut of his suit to his famous hairstyle, Thomas knows how to carry himself and is well-dressed at all times. If something is not strategically valuable in his eyes, Tommy doesn’t pursue it, just like the women in his life. Shelby is also quick in earning the respect of Winston Churchill, who often makes an appearance in the show.

But, he does not think of women as disposable pleasures but rather of meaningful pursuits that can help him in the long run (like May Carleton). In season five, Thomas settles into his new role as the MP for South Birmingham and meets Nazi sympathizer Oswald Mosley. He joins forces with him but secretly acts as his informant. Tommy knows that it may get him killed, but he does it for the greater good anyway.

