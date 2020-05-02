These B-Town Celebs Would Be The Perfect Cast If 'Peaky Blinders' Had An Indian Version

Peaky Blinders is a British period drama-crime television show. It revolves around the exploits of the Shelby crime family in the aftermath of World War I. It features Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, and Paul Anderson in the lead roles of Tommy Shelby, Elizabeth Gray, and Arthur Shelby respectively. Peaky Blinders went on to become one of the most popular TV shows of all times and has garnered a huge fan base worldwide. If the show ever gets an Indian remake, here are the Bollywood actors who would be perfect to play the Peaky Blinder characters:

READ | Satyajit Ray's Birth Anniversary: Son Sandip Ray Opens Up About His Father's Oscar Win

Bollywood actors who would be a perfect fit for an Indian Peaky Blinders

Arjun Rampal as Thomas Shelby

Thomas Shelby is the ruthless leader of the Peaky Blinders crime family and is an ex-Military personnel. Arjun Rampal is one of the actors who can perfectly pull off the role. In the year 2013, he played the role of Rudra Pratap Singh, a suspended army officer, who now works as a mercenary, in Rishi Kapoor starrer D-Day. There are many similarities between these two characters.

READ | 'Extraction' To Become Biggest-ever Film Premier On Netflix, Says Chris Hemsworth



Ranbir Kapoor as Arthur Shelby

Arthur Shelby is the oldest brother in the Peaky Blinders family. Ranbir Kapoor would be a perfect fit for this role. He is not too keen on holding the responsible position and is often seen backing his younger brother. Kapoor has played several such roles in the past where he does not want to be what society expects him to be. He is rather seen as a carefree individual who is laid back but can do anything for his loved ones.

Kirron Kher as Elizabeth Gray

Elizabeth Gray is the maternal head of the Peaky Blinders family. She is a strong woman in a man’s world. Kirron Kher can portray this role with ease as in the past she has essayed characters like these.

Anupam Kher as Chief Inspector/Major Chester Campbell

Major Chester Campbell wants discipline in his jurisdiction. Anupam Kher will be perfect for this role. In the film Rang De Basanti, he plays the role of a politician and it is quite similar to that of the Chief Inspector.

Malaika Arora as Grace Burgess

Malaika Arora is the perfect fit to play the character of Grace Burgess. Burgess is a spy who later ends up marrying Thomas. She has the looks that are needed for the character of Burgess and has acting skills that are required to play the role of this femme fatal.

READ | Naseeruddin Shah: I Never Detected An Iota Of Self-doubt In Irrfan Khan



READ | Riddhima Kapoor Shares Rishi Kapoor's Throwback Picture, Says 'legends Live Forever'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.