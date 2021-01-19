'Peaky Blinders' Confirm To End With Season 6; Filming Resumes

BAFTA winner Peaky Blinders has become of the most anticipated television series on Netflix. The latest season five was released in 2019 and ended on a hanger, which did not happen in its previous parts. The production of upcoming season six was stopped due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now Peaky Blinders season 6 has resumed filming and it is confirmed to be the concluding one.

'Peaky Blinders' to end with the sixth season; story to continue in another form

The makers officially announced that Peaky Blinders season 6 has resumed shooting. On the official site, creator and writer, Steven Knight, said that Peaky is “back and with a bang.” He stated that after the enforced production delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they find the “family in extreme” jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. Knight expressed that they believe this will be the “best series of all” and are sure that the amazing fans will love it. He confirmed that while the TV series will be coming to an end, but the story will continue in another form.

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach said that along with their “wonderful, supportive, partners” at BBC and Netflix, they have been working diligently to ensure they can get Peaky Blinders last season safely back into production. He asserted that the safety of the cast and crew is always their priority. Mandabach thanked all the Peaky fans who have been so “unwaveringly” supportive and patient. He noted that Peaky Blinders season 6 will mark the end of an “epic story” that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will “most definitely” live on.

The Shelbys are back in business. Series 6 of #PeakyBlinders has begun filming. Find out more: https://t.co/LLPzSrbhHt



Photo taken by director Anthony Byrne during filming of series 5. pic.twitter.com/1gOToza7fM — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) January 18, 2021

Executive Producer for the BBC Tommy Bulfin provided an insight into Peaky Blinders' season 6 script. He said that they are very excited that filming for Peaky Blinders last season has begun and “so grateful” to everyone for all their hard work to make it happen. Bulfin mentioned that Steven Knight’s scripts for series six are “truly remarkable” and provide a fitting send-off which they are sure will delight fans. The production team is also following extensive protocols in accordance with the government guidelines.

Have a safe weekend all. By Order of the #PeakyBlinders.



📷 Anthony Byrne pic.twitter.com/BnQaJ7b9JM — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) July 11, 2020

Peaky Blinders stars Cillian Murphy in the lead as Thomas “Tommy” Shelby, along with Helen McCroy, Joe Cole, and Paul Anderson. It also features Sam Neill, Tom Hardy, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy, Natasha O’Keeffe, Charlie Murphy, Sam Claflin, and others. The series will continue its story from the last part setting Tommy Shelby against Sir Oswald Mosley, after the former’s fail attempt to assassinate the fascist politician. The premiere date of Peaky Blinders season 6 is yet to be announced.

