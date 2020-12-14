How Many Seasons Of 'Peaky Blinders' Are There? Find Out When Does Latest Season Release

The British crime drama series, Peaky Blinders has won fans over in the past few years. Helmed by Steven Knight, this period piece is set in Birmingham, England. The thriller show follows the exploits of the Shelby crime family in the direct aftermath of the First World War. Although the Shelbys from Peaky Blinders are a fictional lot, their story is based on a real urban youth gang of the same name, who was active in the city from the 1890s to early 20th century. Read on to find out, “How many seasons of Peaky Blinders are there?”

How many seasons of 'Peaky Blinders' are there?

Fans of the crime thriller might already know that the show has five seasons. Peaky Blinders has had an incredibly successful run so far since the show first started airing on BBC One in 2013. Peaky Blinders season 2 arrived in 2014 and season 3 was made available after two years in 2016. Season 4 was released in 2017 and the latest season, which is Peaky Blinders season 5 was released on August 25, 2019. In each season there were 6 Peaky Blinders episodes.

What is Peaky Blinders season 6 release date?

The longer Peaky Blinders hiatus goes on, the more questions keep mounting. What's happening with Oswald Mosley? What actually happened in the season 5 finale? And, most of all when does the new season release. Unfortunately, the answer to all these questions is not available yet. Peaky Blinders season 6 release date remains unconfirmed even now.

Paul Anderson says season 6 is coming soon

The formerly dead but very much back from the grave Arthur Shelby, played by Paul Anderson, has reassured fans that production on the show is progressing along the track. The actor took to his Instagram and posted an illustration of Arthur looking suitably grumpy about having been interrupted. He also made the suggestion that season six will be "coming soon".

The writer and creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight suggested that next time around fans will get to see the Shelbys set on the path to war. However, a report in Digital Spy has revealed that season 6 is only just in pre-production. If the shooting starts in January, it will only be completed by May or June. Hence, it could be by late 2021 or early 2022 that Peaky Blinders season 6 will release.

Story Image Source: Peaky Blinders (Official Instagram)

