7 Interesting Facts That You Did Not Know About 'Peaky Blinders'

Peaky Blinders returned last year for its fifth season. The show stars Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, the leader of the notorious gang. In series five, Thomas has to face the wrath of Oswald Mosley, who was the leader of a fascist party. Let’s take a look at some interesting facts and details about the show.

Also read: From 'Jane Eyre' To 'Peaky Blinders', Here's A List Of Must-watch Period Drama Series

Steven Knight’s father told him the story

Knight claims that his family were part of the Peaky Blinders. However, they were called Sheldons and not Shelbys. It was the stories that his father told him as a child that would inspire the series. Speaking to a portal, Knight said this was the one that started it. "One of the stories that really made me want to write Peaky Blinders is one my dad told me," he had said.

Also read: How Peaky Blinders Perfectly Displays A Glimpse Of Fascism In 19th Century Britain

Billy Kimber and Darby Sabini were real gangsters

Billy Kimber was an actual bookie running racecourses at the time. However, Kimber died in a nursing home in Torquay aged 63 and not at the hands of a Shelby. Sabini was one of Kimber's rivals and is also the inspiration for Colleoni in Graham Greene's novel Brighton Rock.

Helen McCrory learned the Brummie accent from Ozzy Osbourne

Helen McCrory said she learned how to speak with a Birmingham accent by watching various clips of Ozzy Osbourne. The Black Sabbath vocalist is one of Birmingham’s most popular natives. She also portrayed a strong character in the series.

Also read: Alfie Solomon's Iconic Quotes From The Netflix's Peaky Blinders

John Shelby and Michael Gray are brothers in real life

Joe Cole, who plays the role of John Shelby, is actually the older brother of Finn Cole, who plays the role of Michael Gray. However, John’s Shelby’s character was killed off in season four. Michael Gray’s character was introduced in season two and still appears in season five.

Also read: Peaky Blinders Star Paul Anderson To Be Cast In Sherlock Holmes 3

Cillian had to smoke a lot of cigarettes

Cillian Murphy is rarely seen without a cigarette in his mouth in the show. In an interview, Murphy said that use the herbal rose variant, and smoked like five a day. He also asked the prop guys to count how many cigs they used during a series and the count is around 3000.

The references to ‘hell’ are real

The Visual references to hell in the show are absolutely real. In the first season, you can see Tommy walking to the Garrison Pub. Colm McCarthy, who directed the second season, said to a media portal that the use of flames in the first episode is very deliberate. "Absolutely, there’s definitely a sense of hell and that’s very deliberate", he reportedly told sources.

Knight has already said when the series will end

The show will conclude with the sounding of the World War II air raid sirens. That ending is definitely the ambition, Knight revealed to a media portal. That’s Knight’s endgame.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.