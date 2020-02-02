Alfie Solomon's Iconic Quotes From The Netflix's Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders is a popular Netflix Original show which falls under the Drama and Crime genre. It is about a gangster family living in 1919-Birmingham, England, led by Tommy Shelby. Tom Hardy plays the character of a shrewd Jew, Alfie Solomon who runs the Peaky Blinders along with Tommy. Here are a few quotes by Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomon in Peaky Blinders that shows who the character is:

“Life is so much easier to deal with when you are dead.”

This quote from the movie catches Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomon in a mellow mood. Otherwise the tough and brawny man, he is seen to be a bit melancholic here reminiscing his decisions in life and all that has happened. Alfie Solomon seems to feel like the dead’s are better much like Shakespeare’s Macbeth. This is one of the most popular Alfie Solomon quotes in Peaky Blinders.

“He’ll wake up. Granted he won’t have any teeth left but he will be a wiser man for it.”

Known to be violent and unpredictable, Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomon in Peaky Blinders shows his knack for dark humour here. Supposedly hitting a man to unconsciousness, he explains that even though he might have lost his teeth in the process, he will wake up a wiser man. This episode will probably teach the man (whom Alfie Solomon refers to) finally, the ways of the world.

Rum’s for fun and f***king, innit? So, Whisky, now that… that is for business.”

Showing his candour, businessman attitude in this quote, Tom Hardy’s character, Alfie Solomon says this to some of his business associates. Alfie believes that business is important and requires a totally different environment and mood. Many times in the series, Alfie is seen referring to whisky as a business material whereas rum as something frolicking. This quote is one of the most iconic Peaky Blinders quotes.

“Every man, he craves certainty.”

All throughout the series, Tom Hardy’s Alfie Solomon from Peaky Blinders comes off as a completely untrustworthy character. Despite being straightforward, unless people pay him the right price, sometimes even then, Alfie turns back on his words. But in this quote, his deepest insecurities have come up. He knows that despite what he is doing to others, he would have liked some certainty, some surety in his life.

“Never give power to the big man.”

Tom Hardy's character in Peaky Blinders, Alfie Solomon is always afraid of power going into other’s hands rendering him useless at their mercy. Despite demanding a hefty price, Alfie is only too willing to help Tommy Shelby assassinate Oswald Mosely who is the highly anti-Semitic leader of the British Union of Fascists. He is even afraid of putting the police on his payroll out of the sheer fear that the power will go into their hands and they will have an upper hand over him, the criminal-minded Jew.

