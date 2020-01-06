Peaky Blinders Star Paul Anderson To Be Cast In Sherlock Holmes 3

The third sequel of Sherlock Holmes series is said to have a cast member from Peaky Blinders, Paul Anderson. The first two movies were played by Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law. After the second film of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows came out in 2011, the making of a third film was soon rumoured. Continue reading to know more details about the film.

'Peaky Blinders' star Paul Anderson cast In ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’: Reports

Fans of the hit Netflix series Peaky Blinders should be both intrigued and excited for the upcoming instalment of the Robert Downey Jr. Sherlock Holmes franchise. Reportedly, Paul Anderson will be seen in the latest casting to Sherlock Holmes 3. Also, he is reprising his role from Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows as Colonel Sebastian Moran, who was a close ally to Holmes’ main enemy, Moriarty played by Jared Harris.

After 9 years of wait, the film is finally seeing the release date. A sequel to 2011's Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Jude Law affirmed that a third film was not out of the question in 2013 and a producer on the previous two films mentioned in 2015 that a script was being worked on. Currently, nothing much other than these facts about Sherlock Holmes 3 is revealed.

According to reports, the upcoming movie will be set in Old West San Francisco and will also see the return of Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler. While the last two films were directed by Guy Ritchie, the third will reportedly have Dexter Fletcher as the director. Considering that he is the first announced cast, he is suggested to have a larger role in Sherlock Holmes 3 than in the previous films.

