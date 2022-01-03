As the prominent American fantasy drama series, Game of Thrones ended in 2019, one of the popular actors from the series reacted to it recently during an appearance on a talk show. Peter Dinklage, who essayed the role of Tyrion Lannister in the series, recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show and revealed how he still had mixed feelings about the show coming to an end.

Peter Dinklage recently opened about the show's end on the popular talk show, The Graham Norton Show, and stated that he knew it was time to move on no matter how hard it was. He further stated that though he knew that the actor who typically formed a bond with each other on the sets might not see each other again but admitted that they were still a family.

Peter Dinklage reveals GOT was the hardest show to walk away from

Peter Dinklage, who earned numerous awards and accolades for his role in Game of Thrones, also spoke about how it was not just a show for him but his life and stated how it was the hardest thing to walk away from. He mentioned-

“I lived in Ireland, so for me it wasn’t just the show, it was a life, which was the hardest thing to walk away from."

On the other hand, he also recalled how the writers of the show wanted to make his character one of those fighter guys but dropped that idea after Tyrion's first experience on the battlefield. “So the one man I did kill, early on in the show, was about a 70-year-old amputee. so that’s not very heroic," he added.

Game of Thrones cast

Apart from Peter Dinklage essaying the role of Tyrion Lannister, other prominent cast members include Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, among others.

Image: A Still from 'Game of Thrones'