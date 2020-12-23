'Phineas And Ferb' Christmas Episodes To Enjoy The Season With Disney's Animated Series

Disney’s beloved animated show Phineas and Ferb entertained the audience for years. It’s Christmas season and it’s also time to make room for Phineas and Ferb episodes. After the success of Phineas and Ferb season one, Jon Colton Barry continued to make the audience laugh with its second season which is a special Christmas-themed.

The 22-episode season two was broadcasted in 2009 but is still popular amongst children and even adults. Read details below about the best Christmas episodes of Phineas and Ferb.

Phineas and Ferb Christmas episodes' details

Also read: A Season Of Fear, Not Cheer, As Virus Changes Christmas

Phineas and Ferb Christmas episodes revolve around the protagonists Phineas and Ferb as they decorate the city for the arrival of Santa Claus. The evil mad scientist Dr Heinz Doofenshmirtz uses a machine to ruin everyone’s holiday, thus Phineas and Ferb try to find a way to fix it and save the Christmas season.

The series is directed by Zac Moncrief and is written by Jon Colton Barry and Scott Peterson. The critical reception of all Phineas and Ferb Christmas episodes was positive and received 2.62 million viewers in its original broadcast on Disney XD.

Also read: 'Boy Meets World' Christmas Episodes: Here's A List For Binge-watching This Holiday Season

Phineas and Ferb review

The special season featured guest stars such as Clancy Brown, Malcolm McDowell, Jane Carr, Mathew Horne and Bruce Mackinnon. The detailed seven original songs were performed by the swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. The songs Christmas is Starting Now, Thank You, Santa Claus, Where Did We Go Wrong and Christmas Feeling became popular.

According to IMDb, a Christmas themed version of the regular theme song was recorded which replaced the regular summer season activities with Christmas holiday activities. Because of this, Candace’s line, “Mom, Phineas and Ferb’s making a title sequence!” was changed to “Mom, Phineas and Ferb’s making a Christmas special!”.

Also read: Mariah Carey Gets Pre-Christmas Surprise Gift From Twins Moroccan & Monroe On Road Trip

Jon returned with the special season series after the success of The Monster of Phineas n Ferbenstein which revolves around Phineas Flynn and his brother Ferb Fletcher being told the story of how their ancestor helped a scientist create a monster. In the later scenes, Perry, the Platypus is also told a similar and connected story which revolves around Dr Heinz Doofenshmirtz’s Victorian ancestor, who transformed himself into a monster. The Monster of Phineas-n-Ferbenstein is written by Martin Olson and Jon Colton Barry. The 40th broadcast episode received positive reviews and was nominated for the Emmy Awards.

Image Source: A still from Phineas and Ferb Christmas Vacation

Also read: Andrea Pirlo Questions Juventus' 'attitude' After Humiliating Loss To Fiorentina

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.