Mariah Carey Gets Pre-Christmas Surprise Gift From Twins Moroccan & Monroe On Road Trip

Mariah Carey has been referred to as the “Queen of Christmas” by many for her work in the music industry. The celebrity seems to be bringing in the special occasion a few days early. She was enjoying with her twin children, Moroccan and Monroe, on her popular track.

Mariah Carey and kids dancing on airstream road-tripping to Aspen

The well-known singer recently headed to a snowy road trip with her nine-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, to Aspen in an Airstream caravan. Mariah Carey is quite active on her Instagram handle where she has more than nine million followers. She shared two adorable videos from their trip.

The first post has Mariah Carey’s children with her as they danced and smiled in the caravan full of Christmas decorations. Their pair of dogs also made an appearance in the video. They were having fun on Mariah Carey’s Christmas song, All I Want for Christmas Is You. Her son and daughter were jumping around and enjoying their family time. Her caption read, “Outtakes from our Christmas road trip! 🎄❤️” (sic). Check out the video below.

In the second video, Mariah Carey’s children gave her a surprise. Moroccan and Monroe took their mother to a place that had a frame wrapped gift on a stand. They asked the singer to close eyes as they walked towards the gift. When they reached there, Carey saw the gift and started to unwrap it with excitement. It contained a photo of bestselling Mariah Carey’s Christmas song album, Merry Christmas in 1994. The picture was to celebrate the huge sales of the album and her track All I Want For Christmas Is You, and it also had the flags for the countries where it hit platinum. The present seemingly made the singer speechless. Mariah Carey's children also seemed pleased.

Her caption read, “I'm so so thankful to every fan in every country around the world for your never-ending love and support. Thank you @legacyrecordings for this incredible surprise commemorating the global success of Merry Christmas and All I Want For Christmas Is You! ❤️❤️❤️” (sic). Take a look at the video below.

Mariah Carey's Christmas song, All I Want for Christmas Is You has received immense love from the people. It is an up-tempo love song that consists of bell chimes, back-up vocals, and synthesizers. The track is considered as Carey’s most successful work and has topped the charts in countries like Australia, Canada, France, and Germany. It is the best-selling Christmas single by a female artist and one of the best-selling singles of all time.

