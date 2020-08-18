Pokemon Team Rocket's Clip Goes Viral As Fans Make A Funny Discovery | Watch

The Japanese Anime series Pokemon has been globally popular for several years now. It made its 1998 debut in North America on the Game Boy. It soon became an absolute cultural phenomenon as children around the world couldn't get enough of the Nintendo RPG. It was soon turned into an anime and its English version was watched by kids worldwide.

Recently a clip from the 90s Pokemon anime went viral. The clip features Team Rocket from the show. As kids, many Pokemon fans had seen this clip but never understood what it really meant. However, lately, a fan of the series hilariously figured out why the scene was censored at the time.

Pokemon ‘Team Rocket’ scene goes viral

A Reddit user named 'g0dzilllla' recently posted a classic clip from season four, episode eight of the anime. The episode was called Hassle in the Castle. The user's submission on Reddit was titled "As a kid I always wondered why this didn’t rhyme, now I realize why... lmao.” In the clip team rocket is seen together, James says, “So subscribe us some ointment on the double." Jessie replies, "To protect us from all that chafing and itching" to which James ends with, "It might finally stop all of Jessie's.....Complaining." According to the user, the original line was meant to use a curse word instead of complaining.

Pokemon: About the anime

According to Pokemon’s IMDb page, the names of Jessie and James of Team Rocket were changed from their original Japanese names. In Japan, they are called Musashi (Jessie) and Kojiro (James). This is a literary reference to two rival Samurai.

One of the most interesting facts is that Ash's starter Pokemon was going to be Clefairy. At the last moment, the makers deiced to swap it for Pikachu to make it appealing for boys and girls alike.

Out of all of Ash's friends, Dawn is the only one, to have a debut episode completely dedicated to herself rather than partially focusing on Ash. When another friend of Ash debuted, in the series, Ash was shown alongside them. Dawn also became Ash’s only friend to get the most character development.

