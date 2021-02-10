Pooja Bhatt Starrer 'Bombay Begums' Full Cast And Release Date Out! Check Here

Starring Pooja Bhatt alongside Shahana Goswami, and Amruta Subhash, the first season of Bombay Begums is all set to be released on March 8th,2021. With famous works such as 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' and 'Dolly Kitty Aur Vo Chamakte Sitaare', Alankrita Shrivastava is back with a series that will inspire the women around the country to challenge the narrow minds of society. Netflix has finally announced the release of the much-awaited Bombay Begums.

Netflix announces Bombay Begums release date.

Netflix has announced the much-awaited Bombay Begums release date, an emotional drama series surrounding the life of five ambitious women taking on the beatings of modern Mumbai while facing societal norms. The series revolves around the hopes, desires, and life choices of five women who come from different backgrounds. Their struggle to survive in the ‘City of Dreams’ not only comes with fierce competition but also with society’s rules and patriarchal norms.

Bombay Begum to be released on International Women’s Day.

The Bombay Begums cast is a perfect reflection of the strong and beautiful characters portrayed in the series. The five women strive to maneuver their life while facing all sorts of grueling obstacles. Their strong determination and bold personality as working women is like a breath of fresh air to watch on Netflix. Their powerful personality and unapologetic life choices make it a wonderful treat for all the fans on this International Women’s day.

Bombay Begums to star Pooja Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter to announce the exciting news of her new release by tweeting," “Rise & slay! There is nothing stronger than a woman who has rebuilt herself”. Do watch #BomabyBegums exclusively on #Netflix”. She tagged her fellow castmates Alankria Shrivastava, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, and Plabita Borthakur in her tweet. The casts also supported and showed their appreciation by retweeting her posts.

The strong and charming Bombay Begums cast.

The leading ladies of the eagerly awaited Bombay Begums include Amrita Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Shabhana Goswami, and Pooja Bhatt with talented actors like Ivanka Das, Rahul Bose, and Manish Chaudhary acting in the supporting role. The talented and brilliant cast of Bombay Begums makes this series a promising one to watch this 8th of March.

