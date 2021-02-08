'Space Sweepers' Review: Netizens Call Netflix Film 'brilliant' And 'most Wonderful Thing'

Space Sweepers is a South Korean film that explores the concept of space and has recently released on Netflix. With the popularity of South Korean films and shows increasing all over the world, many fans use social media as a tool to express their opinions on the same. That goes in the case of Space Sweepers as well, with several fans sending their feedbacks of the film all over social media. Have a look at the Space Sweepers review provided by the audience themselves, along with other interesting details about the film.

Space Sweepers review by the audience

While many films in the past have explored the concept of space in the sci-fi genre, Space Sweepers happens to be one of the most popular ones emerging from South Korea. The film seems to have got a positively strong review from netizens all over the world. Many netizens shared the pictures of their favourite moments from the film, along with the quotes. That included a scene in which Robot Bubs expresses its happiness, despite being a robot. A number of fans talked about their liking of the characters in the film, including that of Captain Jang.

#spacesweepers i just think this is the msot wonderful thing in the world pic.twitter.com/ktZtMPQCBV — ً (@httpenny) February 6, 2021

it's just hard not to fall in love with captain jang 😻🔥 #SpaceSweepers pic.twitter.com/JgDTQgoObc — ㅤً (@kdramasdiary) February 6, 2021

Korang dah tengok #spacesweepers on Netflix?



It is a fun and brilliant movie. Sci-fi movie yang tak complicated. Love their friendship and i love love how they use multi language here.



Korang pergi la tengokkk👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/fjKte14qhC — amnie | heeladina zarzou (@luxuniee) February 8, 2021

Some people even praised the performance of Joong-Ki as a father, along with other emotional scenes from the film. A credible appraisal has also been given to the child actor Park Ye-rin, who has played the role of Dorothy in Space Sweepers. One of the fans called the film as an “eye-opener for the environment”. A number of fans even posted pictures showing that the film had come right in the first place in the list of "Top Movies" watched on Netflix. The film has thus received a glowing praise from fans all over the world, with negligible amount of negative reviews.

2021 gave us a new great team! Hands-up to #SpaceSweepers every bit of emotion I had was triggered. My heart still broke in those scene where #SongJongKi cried for his baby girl. Man, he will be one of the best dad! I see and feel it!



Must watch! pic.twitter.com/Bmye0qaCFX — Maria (@KristelaJD) February 7, 2021

Released on February 5th, South Korea's first ever Sci-Fi movie #SpaceSweepers ranks 1st on Top Movies on Netflix in the World Today!!🚀👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MGDIKojpOY — ㅤً (@kdramasdiary) February 7, 2021

A breathe of fresh air and a roller coaster ride of emotion! There’s nothing but a serendipitous movie! Diverse nationalities and most of all an eye opener for our environment!

Space sweeper movie! Superb!

🥰🥰😭😭 #SpaceSweepers — Mr.Noodlearm (@koji_baud) February 6, 2021

#SpaceSweepers was pretty darn amazing being the first Korean space themed movie. The CGI and visuals are just stunning. The plot was easy to follow and our leads were great too!



Lastly, really want to appreciate how this movie had such a diverse cast. pic.twitter.com/LUQlqmUmqZ — ⁱ ʷᵃˢ ᵃⁿ ᵉᵉˡ 🤙🏻 (@jujihoonheart) February 6, 2021

finished watching Space Sweepers and im so amazed at how brilliant this movie is. the diversity with amazing visual effects and the message about humanity and friendship. it’s so intense and also enjoyable. all in all a movie worth watching with the best cast 9/10 #SpaceSweepers pic.twitter.com/zLDGR8ESAr — adan (@701low) February 6, 2021

The Space Sweepers review from the audience has thus far been extremely positive, with the film getting praised on wide aspects. The list of Space Sweepers’ cast includes Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Seon-kyu, Yoo Hae-jin, Richard Armitage, Kim Mu-yeol and Park Ye-rin. The release of Space Sweepers on Netflix took place on February 5, 2021.

