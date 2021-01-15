Amruta Subhash Shares Pictures With Godson, Netizens Send 'unconditional Love'

Popular actor Amruta Subhash shared a few pictures from her recent day trip. She shared pictures with her close friends and their son Kartik. In Amruta Subhash's photos on Instagram, from her day trip, many of her followers assumed that the little kid in the pictures was her son. However, she made it clear with another Instagram post that the kid was not her son, but her friend Kadambari Kadam's son. She also shared that the little baby was her godchild. Check out Amurta Subhash's photos with her friends.

Amruta Subhash shares pictures with godson

Also Read: Dipti Ketkar's Work, Early Life, Career Graph; Know Other Details Of This Marathi Star

In her Instagram post, Amruta Subhash thanked her followers for complimenting the kid, Kartik, in her previous posts. She wrote that some of her followers thought that the kid was her son and she found it cute but cleared that he was her godson. The real parents of Kartik were Kadambari Kadam and Avinash Arun. She also wrote that Kartik was the cutest baby in her life and when he calls her 'Maushi' (aunt) in Marathi in his sweet voice, it melts her heart. She also shared that it's the happiest feeling when he calls her name in his sweet voice and his unconditional love towards her is precious. Amruta Subhash asked her fans to bless him for a happy and wonderful life.

Also Read: Amruta Subhash Celebrates 11 Years Of 'Tya Ratri Paus Hota'; Shares Throwback Pics

Also Read: Amruta Subhash & Her Mom Sing 'Aa Chal Ke Tujhe' As They Reunite After 4 Months; Watch

Recently, Amruta Subhash's friends had surprised her and asked her to pack their bags. The group went out on a quick trip on the outskirts of the city, which according to the actor was her best day in life. Amruta's fans on Instagram sent love to the actor and her godson Kartik. One Instagram user wrote that the baby looked exactly like his mother while some left comments that he looked absolutely adorable & cute. One of Amruta's followers also left a comment 'God bless Kartik'.

Also Read: Amruta Subhash Makes Reels Debut With 'lovely Friend & Amazing Choreographer' Phulwa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.