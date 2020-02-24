'The Umbrella Academy' To Get Prequel Comic Based On Klaus Hargreeves

The Umbrella Academy has been one of the most well-received shows in the past few months. As the fans eagerly await the next season of The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse Suite, there have been reports about a prequel comic book coming up. This comic book will be based on the life of Klaus Hargreeves.

The Umbrella Academy story to have a prequel comic

The Umbrella Academy has been a show which has been gaining momentum since its release in February 2019, for the kind of content that it showcases. The show is basically based on a group of special children born on the same day who have superpowers, being adopted by a wealthy man and raised in a dysfunctional home to become superheroes. There has been a lot of buzz around the second season of The Umbrella Academy owing to the incomplete story in season 1.

According to a report by a leading daily, the show The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse Suite, will now have a prequel comic book which will be called You Look Like Death. It will be released by Dark Horse Comics. The story of this comic book is said to revolve around the much-loved character Klaus Hargreeves, who is also known by the moniker The Séance.

According to the report by the leading daily, the story of this comic will be set 7 years prior to Apocalypse Suite. In this comic, Klaus will reportedly be dispatched out of the Hargreeves family. He goes on to join Hollywood and gets involved in an ugly relationship with a drug lord.

Fans excited for the second season of The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse Suite

The Umbrella Academy is a fun drama and action-filled web series which is currently doing well on Netflix. The show has been jointly created by Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater. The second season of the show has been announced however the dates have not been finalised. The series stars a number of actors in pivotal roles like Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, and Aidan Gallagher. Have a look at the excitement amongst the people here.

Am I excited for the new season of #TheUmbrellaAcademy ☂? YES! https://t.co/VPQ1VAG9Fc — ✨ 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕪 𝔹𝕖𝕥𝕙 ✨ (@thisisMaribethe) February 20, 2020

Image Courtesy: Netflix channel YouTube