'Minions: The Rise Of Gru' Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting people around the globe. Several movies have been pushed ahead due to the shutdown and health concerns. Now a new film has joined the list and it is Minions: The Rise of Gru, which has been postponed.

Minions: The Rise of Gru postponed amid COVID-19

Illumination’s computer-animated film, Minions: The Rise of Gru was scheduled to release on July 3, 2020. However, the recent widespread of COVID-19 across the world has made the makers to postpone its release date. With this Minions: The Rise of Gru became the first summer and July release that has been moved ahead due to coronavirus scare. The new release date of the movie is yet to be revealed.

Minions: The Rise of Gru has its timeline set in the 1970s. It shows Gru when he was just a little kid aspiring to be a supervillain. He heads to the headquarters of the evil team, known as the 'Vicious 6', young Gru almost gets laughed out of the room. But then he uses one of his trademark gadgets to steal an important artifact from their den, officially starting him down his path of being a bona fide supervillain. Unfortunately, what happens after that complicates things for the toddler.

Steve Carell and Pierre Coffin return to voice young Felonius Gru and the Minions, respectively. The trailer also introduces new characters and supervillains. They are Taraji P Henson as Belle Bottom, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren as Svengence and Danny Trejo as Stronghold. In addition, Michelle Yeoh is voicing a character named Master Chow, Julie Andrews is voicing Gru’s mother, and Russell Brand is back as Dr. Nefario.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is directed by Kyle Balda. It is the second film in the Minions series and over the fifth film in Despicable Me franchise. The movie is not the only film to be postponed due to coronavirus. Biggies such as Fast 9: The Fast Saga and Black Widow with many others are also pushed ahead.

