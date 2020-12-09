Prajakta Koli's Dhol Practice Shows She Is Still Hooked Up On 'Mismatched' Fever

Prajakta Koli is a Youtuber known for making comedy videos on her channel. Apart from creating content for her followers from her Youtube channel MostlySane, she is also involved in various kinds of campaigns and has represented India in many events. Check out the Instagram story where she could be seen entertaining her fans by showing her preparation for the upcoming wedding season.

Prajakta Koli dhol practice shows that she is still hooked up on her Mismatched fever

Prajakta Koli was recently seen in a Netflix series called Mismatched along with co-actor Rohit Saraf. Her fans had immensely enjoyed their favourite Youtuber on a Netflix series for the first time (Mismatched received an 87% positive rating by the Google users). In an Instagram story that Prajakta shared a while ago, Prajakta was recently seen practising Nashik dhols on her Instagram story. She captioned her Instagram story as "wedding season is coming up, need to practice." Apart from her recently released Netflix series Mismatched, Prajakta also has an upcoming movie titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is directed by Raj Mehta. Check out this hilarious video by Koli where she shows her preparation level for the upcoming wedding season. She could be seen playing a perfect dhol tune which one often hears at weddings. Check it out.

Apart from creating Youtube content, Koli is also associated with many campaigns including #iPledgeToBeMe, #GirlsCount campaign. She even attended the UN HQ and participated in the International Day of Tolerance as well as for the Goalkeepers program. She was also one of the creators that participated in Youtube creators for change program in 2018, for which she created No Offence MV. Prajakta has also represented India at the Call To Unite event which started in May 2020.

YouTuber Prajakta Koli recently took to her Instagram handle and penned down a cute message on the occasion of her co-star Rohit Saraf’s birthday a day ago. Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf appeared together in a Netflix drama series called Mismatched. Mismatched's cast includes actors such as Rannvijay Singha, Suhasini Mulay, Nidhi Singh, Vidya Malavade, Taaruk Raina, Vihaan Samat, Kritika Bhardwaj and others. Take a look at the trailer of Prajakta's first Netflix series.

