Ross Geller From 'FRIENDS' Gets 'Mismatched' By Netflix India In A Hilarious Post

A recent post by Netflix India hilariously trolled actor Vihaan Samat who resembled the character of Ross Geller from FRIENDS. A snippet from the show Mismatched was shared on the OTT platform's Instagram handle and fans were quick to see the resemblance. Fans had a fun time as they laughed hysterically on the uncanny similarities between the character Ross Geller and Vihaan Samat.

Also Read | 'Didn't Face Any Bias,' Says YouTuber Prajakta Koli On Turning Actor With 'Mismatched'

Ross Geller from FRIENDS gets 'Mismatched' by Netflix

Also Read | 'Mismatched' Season 2 Release Date: When Will The Second Season Release On Netflix?

Taking to Instagram, Netflix posted an image taken directly from the Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf starrer Mismatched. The image featured a still from a shot in which Vihaan Samat resembled Ross Geller. The burgundy sweatshirt and the hair made him look quite similar to Ross and fans in the comments too agreed with Netflix.

The caption of the image hilarious trolled the actor by saying that they loved Ross Geller in Mismatched. Fans loved the humorous post by Netflix and began writing lines from FRIENDS and further continued the joke. In the caption of the post, Netflix asked “Ross beta” to present a drawing of a dinosaur and thus trolled the character further on.

Also Read | Prajakta Koli Shares Her First Day On The Sets Of 'Mismatched', Calls It A 'culture Shock'

Fans quickly agreed and shared that they too saw the resemblance at first while watching the series. Vihaan himself also commented on the post and re-shared the image on his timeline. On the original post, he commented saying “well played Netflix”. Vihaan seemed quite impressed with the resemblance the OTT platform found between him and the FRIENDS character. He shared the same image on his timeline and said that he is sharing the post as he cannot ignore it any longer.

The actor also shared a couple of reactions his fellow castmates from Mismatched gave him on the post shared by Netflix. Most of the cast members surprisingly replied to Netflix in the same way Vihaan commented on the original post. The Mismatched cast posted the picture to their stories by saying Well played Netflix, similar to Vihaan’s comment. Netflix also replied back to Vihaan asking him if he would call it a mismatch thus subtly hinting at the show the still was taken from.

Also Read | Prajakta Koli & Rohit Saraf Reveal Why They Chose Netflix's 'Mismatched'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.