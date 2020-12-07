If You Loved Mismatched, Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Young-adult Shows To Binge On

Netflix recently dropped a new web series titled Mismatched which is making a lot of noise on social media. It is based on the novel When Dimple Met Rishi which is authored by Sandhya Menon. Mismatched cast includes Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malavade in lead roles.

Mismatched plot revolves around two young adults who are not the ideal match for each other to get romantically involved with. But they fall in love anyway. If you like Mismatched plot, here is a watchlist of other similar shows.

Also read | Rapper Cardi B's This Song Is Also Popularly Known As The 'hustler's Anthem'

Also read | 'The Queen's Gambit': 10 Key Details Missed By Audiences In The Series

Here is a watchlist of shows like Mismatched

1. Sex Education

This quite literally imparts sex education through a fictional story and fictional characters. Most of these characters are not an ideal partner for one another but yet fall in love, makes this one of the similar shows like Mismatched. The show has an IMDB rating of 8.3 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

2. Little Things

This show revolves around two young adults who are in a live-in relationship in Mumbai. It tells their story of how they manage to juggle their personal and professional lives. The show has an IMDB rating of 8.2 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the similar shows like Mismatched.

3. A Suitable Boy

This show revolves around an eager mother’s efforts to find her daughter a suitable boy for marriage. During the course of which three men are trying to woo her. The show has an IMDB rating of 5.7 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the similar shows like Mismatched.

4. Never Have I Ever

This show is about an Indian-American girl who desperately is trying ti change her social status at school but her family and friends are making it hard for her to do so. The show has an IMDB rating of 7.9 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the similar shows like Mismatched.

5. Tall Girl

This show is about the story of a very tall girl who falls in love with a foreign exchange student in her school. She also faces insecurities about her height. The show has an IMDB rating of 5.2 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the similar shows like Mismatched.

6. To All The Boys movies series

This movie series is about two high school-goers who are very different from each other and lead stark opposite lives. Yet they fall in love with each other and realise the potential they have. Both the films are available on Netflix for streaming.

7. The Half Of It

This movie is about a shy and nerdy girl who helps her school’s jock in wooing another student. But the truth is that she likes her too. The show has an IMDB rating of 6.9 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the similar movies like Mismatched.

Also read | Ian Somerhalder's Birthday: 'The Vampire Diaries' Star's Most Stunning Photos

Also read | Tamannaah Bhatia's Best Roles In Hindi Movies: From 'Khamoshi' To 'Entertainment'

Image courtesy- @mostlysane Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.