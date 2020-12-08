Prajakta Koli Wishes Co-star Rohit Saraf On His Birthday; Says 'you Make Me Happy'

YouTuber Prajakta Koli recently took to her Instagram handle and penned down a cute message on the occasion of her co-star Rohit Saraf’s birthday. Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf appeared together in a TV drama series called Mismatched. As the two created a bond together while working on the sets of Mismatched, let’s take a look at Prajakta Koli’s Instagram post on Rohit Saraf’s birthday.

Prajakta Koli's Instagram

Prajakta Koli shared a picture along with an adorable video clip of her and Rohit Saraf and wished him a happy birthday. In the first section, she shared a cute picture of her and Rohit in which they can be seen sitting together and gazing lovingly at each other.

While Rohit Saraf can be seen wearing a cool sweatshirt with a set of denim and white shoes, Prajakta Koli can be seen in a white top and blue denim capris with white sports shoes. In the next part, she shared a video clip in which Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli can be seen grooving to the tunes of a popular Punjabi song.

While Rohit can be seen in a semi-casual look with a brown coloured shirt and a blue t-shirt underneath, Prajakta can be seen dressed in a more formal manner with all her hair curled and some make-up on. In the caption, Prajakta wished Rohit on his birthday and mentioned how she cannot wait further to dance to Punjabi songs with him in the van every morning like they used to do on the shoots of Mismatched. In the end, she also added how Rohit makes her ‘rather’ happy.

Many of their fans took to the comment section on Rohit Saraf’s birthday to wish him and stated how he was a sweet human who happened to be everyone’s crush. Some of the fans even stated how Rohit and Prajakta were the cutest couple and added how they both melted their hearts. Many of them even mentioned how they loved their latest romantic TV series, Mismatched. Let’s see how the fans showered love on Prajakta and Rohit.



Mismatched cast

As the duo are being loved in their latest romantic drama, let us take a look at some of the Mismatched cast members who appeared alongside them. Some of the cast includes actors such as Rannvijay Singha, Suhasini Mulay, Nidhi Singh, Vidya Malavade, Taaruk Raina, Vihaan Samat, Kritika Bhardwaj and others.

