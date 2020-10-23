Harshad Mehta Family: Know Where Are They Now And Which Actors Play Their Role In The Show

The Sony Liv web series titled Scam 1992 is based on the life of Harshad Mehta. Harshad Mehta was known as the undisputed king of the stock market. However, in the year 1992, he was caught in a scam worth thousands of crores. The series stars several top-notch actors such as Pratik Gandhi, Hemant Kher, Anjali Barot, Jai Upadhyay and many others. After watching the series, if you ever wondered where is Harshad Mehta family now? Then read further to know:

Where is Harshad Mehta family now?

According to a report by Business Standard, Harshad Mehta's son Atur Mehta bought a significant stake in Fair Deal Filaments, a BSE-listed textile company. According to ScoopWhoop, the Income Tax tribunal scrapped almost the entire tax demand of Rs 2.014 crore on late Harshad Mehta, his wife and brother in the year 2019. As reported, in the same year, Harshad Mehta wife, Jyoti Mehta won a case against stockbroker Kishore Janani and Federal Bank who owed Rs 6 crore to Harshad Mehta since 1992. The report stated that Jyoti was entitled to receive the entire amount with 18 per cent interest.

On the other hand, Harshad Mehta brother, Ashwin Mehta, pursued a degree in law. As reported, he is a lawyer practising law in Mumbai High Court as well as Supreme Court. The report also stated that Ashwin Mehta fought several court cases single-handedly.

About the series Scam 1992

Scam 1992 is based on the stock market crash of 1992 in India. The series focuses on the life of Harshad Mehta, an infamous stockbroker also known as the undisputed king of the stock market. The web series currently streaming on Sony Liv is an adaptation of the book the Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away by journalists Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu.

In the web series, the role of Harshad Mehta was essayed by Pratik Gandhi, while Hemant Kher played the role of Harshad’s brother Ashwin Mehta. Harshad Mehta wife, Jyoti Mehta, was played by Anjali Barot, Jai Upadhyay played the role of Pranav Seth, a character inspired by former stockbroker Ketan Parekh. The journalist and author Sucheta Dalal was played by Shreya Dhanwanthary. The rest of the cast includes Faisal Rashid, Satish Kaushik, Maheshwari, Kavin Dave and Mithilesh Chaturvedi.

Image Credits: Still from Scam 1992 trailer

