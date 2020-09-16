'Hostages 2' Ending Explained: What Happens At The End Of The Ronit Roy Starrer?

Hostages 2 recently debuted on Hotstar and after a successful season one, it has yet again delivered a season which is at par with its predecessor. However, similar to the ending of the first season, Hostages 2 also ends on an open note. Viewers can interpret the second season's ending in either one way or another which changes the fate of the main character, Prithvi, drastically. Read on to know the detailed ending of Hostages 2:

Warning - Major Spoilers Ahead!

Also read: 'Hostages' Ending Explained | Is CM Handa Killed By Dr Mira On The Order Of Prithvi?

Hostages 2 ending explained

Hostages season 2 ends on a dramatic note but the events in the episodes before it set the climax up effectively. In episode 8, Ranvir played by Dino Morea makes his way to Dutt's house and kidnaps Prithvi's daughter. He later sends a photo of Prithvi's daughter to him and asks him to meet up. Prithvi reaches the location and tries to run away with her but is stopped when Ranvir reveals that he has put a substance in her body and only he possesses the antidote to it.

Also read: Divya Dutta, Dino Morea & Shweta Basu Prasad reveal their best scenes from 'Hostages 2'

Towards the end, Prithvi hijacks Isha Andrews and meets Ranvir. Prithvi proposes that Ranvir leaves his daughter in exchange for Isha, who is showcased to be a love interest for Ranvir. However, Ranvir ends up shooting Isha in the head. Leaving no option for Prithvi but to call CM Handa and hand him over to Ranvir. Ayesha, played by Divya Dutta, solves the mystery behind the conspiracy and tracks Dutt along with Prithvi to reach the location where the exchange is going down.

Also read: John Abraham's lauds Dino Morea in Hostages, latter invites him to collab on action film

The climax of the second season kicks off when a crossfire takes place as Handa and Prithvi's daughter are getting exchanged. In the crossfire, Prithvi manages to save his daughter's life by giving her the antidote and kills Ranvir. But towards the absolute end of the second season, Ranvir, injured with Prithvi's bullet gets up to shoot Handa.

Prithvi jumps in the middle and gets shot instead. This is where the open-ended nature of the second season comes to play. While viewers see Saba crying over Prithvi's unconscious body, whether or not Prithvi's dead hasn't been exactly showcased. Thus, it leaves some hopes for the third season of Hostages.

Also read: 'Hostages 2' and other sequels fans can look forward to in the upcoming days

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.