Vampire Diaries Ending Explained: Did Elena And Damon Die In The Last Episode?

The Vampire Diaries finale has everything from happy reunions, tears, to unexpected deaths. It showcases Katherine returning for the last try to create a mess on Mystic Falls. However, Bonnie gets hold on her witch superpowers and defeats her with utter efforts. Moreover, she manages to destroy hell as well. For this purpose, someone has to sacrifice their life for ensuring that Katherine dies at the perfect moment. A confrontation happens between Stefan and Damon, while the duo tries to be the one to die for everyone’s good. The latter also insists Stefan leave.

Vampire Diaries ending explained

Ending of Vampire Diaries

As Stefan has a steady diet of Vervain, he takes the vampire cure out of his blood and injects it into Damon. So, the latter turns into a human being. Without having the Cure, Stefan starts to age fast and die as Katherine did in the previous season of Vampire Diaries. It leaves Damon with no choice, who has to let his brother go forever.

Before Stefan dies, he bids final goodbye to Elena and shares a message for his wife, Caroline. He tells her to convey that he would love her forever. Stefan walks out while everyone tries to find peace with the truth. Even Stefan was close to his best friend Lexi, who could not stay for long.

Later on, as Bonnie breaks Elena’s sleeping curse, she wakes up and reunites with all her friends. She also shares a kiss with Damon. As everyone pays their respect at Stefan’s memorial, they all learn to move ahead with their lives. Bonnie travels the world and rejoices, just like Enzo wanted her to be.

Alaric and Caroline convert their mansion into the Salvatore Boarding School and appoints Jeremy as a teacher. Jo finds peace with her husband and their daughters playing happily. Meanwhile, Caroline receives $3 million in donations for her school.

Who does Elena end up with in the end of The Vampire Diaries?

On the other hand, Elena goes on to marry Damon and lives a happy life with him. When she dies, Elena finds peace with her Aunt Jenna, mother Miranda, father Grayson, and Uncle John Gilbert. They all share a hug on the house porch.

