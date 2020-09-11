The Babysitter Killer Queen Ending Explained: What Happens To 'demons' & Bee's Spellbook?

The Babysitter: Killer Queen has created a buzz ever since it released on Netflix recently. The film is getting popular among netizens who liked the film. The second installation revolves around Cole trying to put everything behind him and adjusting to high school life. However, the film’s ending has left several people wondering about the various possibilities it could have meant.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen Ending

Towards the end of the film, we see that Melanie and her friends perform a Satanic ritual and attempt to sacrifice Cole. Bee, who was the villain in the prequel of this film, makes a comeback during the ritual. Melanie and her friends drink the blood drawn from Cole.

However, the ritual does not work as Cole was “no more innocent” as required for the ritual and the sacrifice. This leads to Melanie and all her friends dying as the blood they offered was “tainted”. This shows that Bee was not evil after all as shown in the prequel of the film.

But even then, she ends up consuming the tainted blood in order to finish herself. She tells Cole and Phoebe that all the demons are dead except one, and then drinks the blood, resulting in her death as well. This incident is witnessed by Cole’s father as well, who runs towards him and as he figures out that Cole was not lying about anything ever.

Cole’s father tells him that he “believes him now” and also that he is “not nuts” as believed by many people. The ending also shows that Cole tells his counsellor that the story was all in his head, as he feels it is easier to admit that he was delusional than make him believe the truth. Most importantly, the end credits scene shows that Bee’s spellbook is still sitting on the same beach and surfaces on the ground.

Ending explained

The ending of the film is a closure given to all the cliff hangers that were there in the first movie.

The relationship of Cole and his father will now improve.

The end credits scene of the film hint at the possibility of there being another sequel to the film franchise. During the end credits scene, it is shown that Bee’s ancient spellbook is not really destroyed. In fact, in the next shot, the wind blows open the pages of the spellbook. Leaving with the question that will the book get into wrong hands? Will someone else try to perform the satanic rituals?

Babysitter: Killer Queen cast and other details

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is a comedy horror film helmed by McG who had also made the first part of the film. Starring Judah Lewis as the lead character Cole, the film is based on characters written by Brian Duffield. The movie also stars Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Samara Weaving and Ken Marino. The film is available to watch on Netflix.

Image credits: Still from the trailer

