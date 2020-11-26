'Pubgoa' All Set For Digital Release On Streaming Platform Zee 5, Read Details

Zee 5 is all set to release a new web series titled Pubgoa. Directed by Lakshmi Narayana Raju, the film is a virtual reality-based thriller web series. The OTT platform Zee 5 is now looking at quality content which is why the owners of the company are now releasing regional content as well on their streaming platform. The web series would be in the Tamil language and belongs to the science fiction genre. Read on to know more about Pubgoa release date 2020 and the cast of the show.

When does Pubgoa release on Zee5?

The streaming OTT platform Zee 5 will soon release a Tamil language web series, titled Pubgoa. The show will be a science fiction drama. According to a report by Streaming Due, the show directed by Lakshmi Narayana, stars actors like Sampath Ram, Vimala Raman, Sarah Annaiah, Abhishek Joseph George, and Dev. Pubgoa will stream on Zee5 from November 27. The plot of the series revolves around a New Year’s rave party in Goa where a bunch of video game developers attends. Things take a turn when a shootout happens in the party which results in very few survivors. A man who narrowly survives starts looking for his girlfriend who seemingly disappeared since the shootout.

South actor Vimala Raman has made her OTT debut with Pubgoa. The actor worked in all the South Indian languages and is known for Tamil films like Oppam, Nasrani and Iruttu. Pubgoa will follow two stories. The first story will be of a female cop, played by Raman, investigating a shootout that happens at a new year’s rave party in Goa, and the other about a man searching for his lost girlfriend who has escaped the shootout alive. Zee5 has released an official teaser for the show on their YouTube channel. The teaser starts off with the commentary that life is a game and we see montages of rave party and shootout. We see how a man survived and is looking for his girlfriend.

Image Credits: Vimala Raman Official Instagram Account

