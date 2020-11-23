'Tom And Jerry' Release Date, Cast And Other Details About The Upcoming Movie

Fans of the popular cartoon Tom and Jerry were in for a big surprise as the makers recently dropped the Tom and Jerry official trailer of the movie. After almost three decades the cat and mouse duo will be seen in theatres. The hybrid live-action animated movie will be helmed by Tim Story. Ever since the release of Tom and Jerry official trailer, a lot of people have been wondering about the Tom and Jerry release date and have been curious to know when will the movie be releasing. For all the people who are wondering about the Tom and Jerry release date, here is everything you need to know about it.

Tom and Jerry release date

The official description and the trailer of Tom and Jerry have revealed that the movie will be released worldwide next year. The viewers will have to wait for a few more months to see their favourite duo on the big screens as the Tom and Jerry release date is going to be March 5, 2021. From the looks of the trailer, Tom and Jerry movie is going to be an eye-popping blend of classic animation and live-action. The excitement of fans for the movie is through the roof ever since the launch of the trailer.

Also Read | If You Loved 'Tom And Jerry' Trailer, Here Are Some Live-action Cartoon Films You Must See

Also Read | 'Tom And Jerry' Movie Cast: Actors Who Will Be Seen In Awaited 2021 Movie

About Tom and Jerry movie

The plot of Tom and Jerry movie will be bringing the beloved rivalry back on screens when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of ‘the wedding of the century’ forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. The cat and mouse battle is threatening the event planner’s career, the wedding and probably the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

Tom and Jerry official trailer

The movie will also see the iconic characters doing the unthinkable task of working together to save the day. The music of the movie is composed by Christopher Lennertz. The movie will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. The trailer looks promising with several talented actors in the cast. The trailer starts with the song Count On Me by Bruno Mars playing in the background with the narrator saying that Tom and Jerry are ready to 'start over in a big city'. Here is a look at the Tom and Jerry movie 2021 cast.

Also Read | 'Tom And Jerry' Trailer Receives Major Backlash By Netizens, Fans Call It 'awful'

Also Read | 'Tom And Jerry' Trailer Will Take Fans On A Fun Filled Journey In New York

Tom and Jerry movie 2021 cast

Chloë Grace Moretz (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, The Addams Family), Michael Peña (Cesar Chavez, American Hustle, Ant-Man), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Colin Jost (How to be Single, Saturday Night Live) and Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians, The Hangover, Transformers: Dark of the Moon).

Image Credits: Tom and Jerry movie Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.