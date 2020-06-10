Where Is 'Queer Eye' Going Next? Which Place Will Be Covered By Fab Five In Season 6?

Queer Eye is Netflix’s one of the most widely followed shows, which keeps getting better with every passing season. After covering a range of places in the past five seasons, the Fab five are ready to hit Austin, Texas in their sixth edition. The season was scheduled to release in the year 2020 which will most likely be pushed due to the unexpected halt due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Where is Queer Eye going next?

Queer Eye has managed to maintain a huge fan base through the years. One of the most loved factors about the shows is the way they tackle different places that add unique elements of their own. One of the most common questions to arise about the upcoming season of Queer Eye is “Where is Queer Eye going in Season 6?”.

According to a report by a leading daily, the next location to be covered will be Austin, Texas where they will be looking for ‘a whole new roller-coaster of heroes’. So far, the cast has been to Atlanta, Georgia in season one and two, Kansas City, Missouri and Illinois in Season three.

In the last season, the fab five were holding up makeover sessions in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They also had special episodes shot in Australia and Japan.

Queer Eye started off as a series on Netflix in 2018. The five-member on-screen crew called fab five travel all the way to different parts of the world where they try and spread happiness and love through small gestures and meaningful interactions. In season five, they came up with the concept that said: “self-love conquers all”. Fans have been waiting for the launch of the sixth season ever since.

Queer Eye is originally a recreation of the 2000s show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. They removed the straight part from the titled to expand its reach to every living person. The cast brings together five men of different professional background together. This includes Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Antoni Porowski. Queer Eye season 6 release date details are yet to be released by the makers.

