Queer Eye Star Tan France Becomes An American Citizen And Is Eager To Start Voting

Tan France has officially become an American citizen and the member of Queer Eye has been delighted with his new citizenship. Tan France is originally from England, according to a news portal, and he had been trying to get an American citizenship for a long time. Now, the day finally arrived and the designer was joyful about it.

Queer Eye's star Tan France becomes an American citizen

The fashion designer took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of himself from when he was at the oath-taking ceremony. Tan France wrote in his caption that he had been chasing this moment for close to 20 years and therefore the moment is monumental for him. He even added that all of it made him quite emotional due to the years he had put in to get to the citizenship phase. On a talk show, Tan France spoke about the oath-taking moment and mentioned that despite it taking a very long time, it was lovely.

He called the moment a beautiful one which was filled with several emotional experiences. Tan France maintained the fact that he is not someone who would cry very often but admitted the whole process made him feel a little emotional. Tan continued that it was a moment in which he felt truly powerful to be an American. Further on, France spoke a bit about the political scenario in America and said that it feels like a relief to him that he no longer can be kicked out of the country, now that he is a citizen. On the show, Tan also added that it was a constant fear he lived with that one day he might be separated from his husband; however, now that things are set in place and he is happy. Tan France also expressed his desire to cast his vote and be part of the system. He said that it feels perfect for him due to the current scenario as each vote will count, he believes. Tan further added that the timing for him to become an American citizen could not have been more perfect. France said that he feels powerful, as in how he can exercise his rights as a citizen and vote to make an actual change in the country.

