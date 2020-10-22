Radhakishan Damani In Scam 1992: Take A Look At Which Character Is Based On Him

Scam 1992 is the new series directed by Hansal Mehta that airs on Sony LIV. The show is based on the 1992 stock market scam, Harshad Mehta and all the other people involved in the scam as well. Even though some of the names have been altered in the show, many fans have been able to guess the real persons on whom many characters are based on the show. DMart founder Radhakishan Damani also has his own character in the show. But Who is Radhakishan Damani in Scam 1992? Read ahead to find out:

Radhakishan Damani in Scam 1992

Actor Paresh Ganatra who plays the role of Maheshwari represents Radhakishan Damani in the show. Many fans pointed out that the actor Paresh Ganatra character perfectly represents the investor Radhakishan Damani. Though Radhakishan was not accused of any scam, he was good friends with Harshad Mehta and Manu Manek. Their friendship is also covered in the show.

Radhakishan Damani in Real Life

Radhakishan Damani one of India's richest persons with a net worth of $17.8 billion, reports Business Today. The investor was born in January 1954 to a very poor family. His father Shivkishanji Damani was also involved in the stock market. When Radhakishan Damani got a bit young he dropped out of college to get involved in the stock markets. With the help of friends and his brother, he was able to procure stocks which were valuable.

In 2002, he started DMart in Powai. He was first involved with Apna Bazaar but didn't like how they managed the stores. At this point, there weren't many big departmental stores in India. Now DMart has 200 stores and Radhakishan Damani also made his retail chain public by listing its holding company Avenue Supermarts on BSE and NSE.

Apart from Maheshwari, who represents Radhakishan Damani in the show, Scam 1992 has many other real-life personas and their characters as well. Like. The show has many such comparisons in it like:

Manu Mundra is based on Manu Manek

Rakesh is based on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Pranav Seth is based on Ketan Parekh

