Digital streaming service Sony Liv recently released the web series Scam 1992 on its platform. However, the piracy website Khatrimaza has leaked the show online. The site has made it available for the public to download from their computer, mobile phones, or tablets. Scam 1992 garnered mostly positive response from the critics and viewers alike. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about the notorious leak of the financial thriller series by Khatrimaza.

Khatrimaza leaks financial thriller web-series 'Scam 1992' for download

About Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story

Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story is an adaptation of journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu’s book The Scam: Who Won, who Lost, who Got Away. The Hansal Mehta-directorial revolves around the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta and the frauds that he committed. It released on the OTT platform Sony Liv on October 9, 2020, Friday, and garnered positive reviews from the viewers.

Scam 1992 review

Scam 1992 features Pratik Gandhi, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Nikhil Dwivedi, and Hemant Kher in prominent roles. It garnered applause for the authenticity in the story and filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s in-depth research. Moreover, what got attention in the financial thriller series was the revelation of names like R K Laxman, PM P V Narasimha Rao, and Lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

About piracy website Khatrimaza

Khatrimaza is a torrent website, which provides pirated content to users and allows them to download the latest Hollywood and Bollywood movies, television shows, and web series free of cost on their devices. Khatrimaza is an illegal website and is banned by the Government. The streaming portal had started operations a few years back and has become quite popular since then. While its official website is khatrimaza.pink, users can also download the Khatrimaza Movies Android application on their devices.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

