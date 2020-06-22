Radhika Apte's Popularity Grows Massively In London; Finds Admirers Amid The Lockdown

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte has been spending her COVID-19 lockdown in London ever since it was announced in the month of March. The actor revealed in a recent media interaction with a daily that she has been recognized by people on the streets of London for some time now. The actor added that this may be due to the ample time which people have in their hands to watch all the web series now through which they may have spotted her work.

Radhika Apte spoke about the fan attention in London

Talking about this, the Ghoul actor said that during the lockdown, people have been watching the various web shows. She added that she feels this is how people must have recognized her in London. She went on to say that she often has people waiting outside her home to get a glimpse of her. The Lust Stories actor adds that otherwise, she would have never got this kind of attention here.

The actor went on to say that she has never stayed in London for such a long time ever since she had completed her studies. Radhika is known to keep her private life hidden from the public glare so it was not a surprise when the actor said that she gets uncomfortable when people try to get too friendly after recognizing her as a film actor. She said that she does not mind when people walk up to her and tell her that they admire her work. But the Andhadhun actor added that she gets bothered when people scream her name in the middle of the road after recognizing her or when they distract her while she is out jogging.

Radhika Apte narrated a shocking experience with a fan

The Shor In The City actor also narrated an incident when she was thrown off-guard by a fan. She went on to say that she had once refused a fan for a picture while she was in the flight as she was tired. She added that she had soon gone off to sleep and was shocked to see the same fan's phone over her face when she woke up. Radhika also added in the same interview that she has started organizing her house, taking care of her health and eating right during this lockdown which she otherwise, would have neglected.

