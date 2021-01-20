Rahul Dev Shares New Teaser Of 'Love Scandal & Doctors', Read Details Of His Role

Rahul Dev's new show Love Scandal & Doctors will soon start streaming on OTT platforms ALT Balaji and Zee 5 from January 23, 2021. The show has Dev in the lead and the medical thriller will explore the themes of power, politics, nepotism, and competition, and the wish to be the best. Read on to know more about the upcoming web series and its new teaser, which Rahul Dev shared on his Instagram recently.

Rahul Dev shares teaser of Love Scandal & Doctors

Rahul Dev will soon be seen in a medical thriller titled Love Scandal & Doctors. The Dishoom actor took to his Instagram handle and posted the new teaser of the series. The promo shows black and white CCTV footage of KMRC hospital, one of the premier medical institutes and leading hospitals in India. There is a narration going on in the background, which says that a doctor's life is not like a battle, but a war. The narration further states that the war has just begun, while the next clip in the teaser shows a nurse's voice and she says that a patient is missing, which is the mystery that the show revolves around. Rahul Dev captioned the post, "What is happening at KMRC hospital? KMRC hospital ki sacchai kya sabke saamne aa gayi hai? #LoveScandal&Doctors teaser streaming 23rd Jan on @altbalaji & @zee5shows" You can see the teaser here.

According to a report by News 18, Rahul Dev said in a statement that he feels wonderful to be back with the two leading OTT platforms and that it feels more like home ground to him now. He further said that he is glad to play different characters, which helps him in exploring himself as well as the love he gets from his fans and followers. The plot of the web-series revolves around a murder and finding out whether it was planned or accidental.

Dev will essay the role of Dr. Rana, a sensitive man, who cares about his legacy above anything in his life. The cast also includes actors Punit J Pathak, Srishti Rindani, Tanaya Sachdeva, and Pulkit Makol. LSD: Love, Scandal & Doctors will be directed by Saqib Pandor, who has previously worked as an assistant director on the Netflix series Sacred Games and Anurag Kashyap's film Bombay Velvet.

