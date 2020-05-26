'Sacred Games' Actor Ramchandra Dhumal Who Played Nawazuddin's Father Breathes His Last

Veteran Marathi film and theatre actor Ramchandra Dhumal passed away on Monday, May 25, in Pune. He was 71 years old. Reportedly, Ramchandra Dhumal was unwell for the past few days. For those who are unaware of who Ramchandra Dhumal is, he is the same actor who played the role of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s father in Sacred Games.

Also Read | 'Paying My Employees In India Despite No Income', Says 'Sacred Games' Fame Elnaaz Norouzi

Ramchandra Dhumal was fondly called as 'Dhumal Kaka' by the people who knew him in the entertainment industry. Director-producer Suraj Dalvi took to his social media to share the sad news of Ramchandra Dhumal’s demise. In his tweet, he announced that versatile Marathi and Hindi actor Ramchandra Dhumal is no more. He also said that Ramchandra Dhumal had worked in several successful films in Marathi film industry like Khwada, Sairat, Fandry and many more. Suraj Dalvi also added that Ramchandra Dhumal had worked in more than 100 films in his career.

Also Read | PC Sreeram Discloses His Quarantine Watch List, Mentions 'Money Heist' And 'Sacred Games'

See the tweet here

Versatile marathi and hindi actor Ramchandra Dhumal passed away today.They worked in superhit marathi films like khwada,sairat,fandry and many more 100 films.Recently they worked in #SacredGames with @anuragkashyap72 @VikramMotwane @SaifOnline @NetflixIndia 💐💐RIP pic.twitter.com/VxhhW4n1uy — Suraj Dalvi (@surajdalvi001) May 25, 2020

Film distributor Shekhar Naik also talked to a leading Marathi daily about Ramchandra Dhumal’s death. He said that Dhumal never thought about how long his role is in a film or how much he will be paid for the role. Talking about one of the Marathi films Urus, Shekhar Naik said that Dhumal came to Alibaug from Pune without any complaints despite knowing that he had a small role in the film. He said that he knew Ramchandra Dhumal since then.

Also Read | As Artistes It's In Our Hands Not Get Stereotyped: Sacred Games' Star Jitendra Joshi

Also Read | 'Sacred Games' Cast's Net Worth Will Make You Go 'kabhi Kabhi Lagta Hai Yeich Bhagwan Hai'

Ramchandra Dhumal has left a lasting impact on the minds and hearts of the viewers. Some of the best-known films of Ramchandra Dhumal are Gallit Gondhal Dillit Mujra, Timepass, Sairat, Mulshi Pattern and Mhorkya. Ramchandra Dhumal has also appeared in a couple of web series. He was seen in Marathi web series Pandu and Netflix’s Sacred Games.

Dhumal was seen in a prominent role in Netflix’s Sacred Games. He played the father of Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan starrer Sacred Games is one of the most successful web series in India and on Netflix. Sacred Games had a strong star cast with the likes of Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Kubbra Sait and Kalki Koechlin.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.