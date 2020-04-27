Randeep Hooda Turns Still From 'Extraction' Into Perfect Meme Material, See Pic

Randeep Hooda has made his Hollywood debut as Saju in Extraction alongside Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and Stranger Things actor David Harbour. The Bollywood star is said to be the first Indian male actor doing a Hollywood action film. Randeep Hooda was seen coming out of his comfort zone to be in this action-packed film. Recently, Randeep took to his Twitter and shared a picture from the film Extraction. He shared the still which is perfect for creating a meme. Take a look at this picture here to know more.

Randeep Hooda gives fans meme material

Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram on Monday, April 27, 2020, to share a pic of his role of Saju from his latest film Extraction. This picture is from the early half of the film where Hooda is seen as the manager of the don. This is the same scene where he looks at the kid in an annoyed manner.

In his tweet, he wrote asked his fans on whether his fans have seen the film or not. The picture is for fans who haven't watched the film. Take a look at the tweet here.

Apart from this, Randeep Hooda also opened up about his bonding with Chris Hemsworth in the interview. He revealed that Chris Hemsworth has a lot of energy and that he is a sweet guy. Randeep also enjoyed working with him and thinks that it was one of his finest performances. He also shared a BTS video from the film's shooting. Take a look at the clip here.

