'Ranjeet Sir Is Very Cool And Humble', Says 'Becharey' Co-actor Rahul Datta

Actor Ranjeet, who is popular for playing the role of antagonists in Bollywood films, recently made his web debut with a comedy web-series. The show is titled Becharey and is available for streaming on the Rapchee app. The Becharey co-star Rahul Dutta recently spoke about his experience of working with this star on the short series. Read further ahead to know more details.

Rahul Datta speaks about working with Ranjeet in 'Becharey'

Veteran actor Ranjeet recently made his debut on the OTT platform Rapchee app with Becharey which premiered this Christmas. The show is directed by Kranti Pratap Singh and it is bankrolled by Colourblind Entertainment. Rahul Datta who plays one of the protagonists of the show is also a co-producer of the movie. The Becharey cast also includes other new actors such as Amita Yadav, Sandeep Shrivastava, Prateek Chaudhary, Sambhav Jain and Himanshu Bhatt.

According to a recent media statement, actor Rahul Datta spoke about his new project and his experience of working with Ranjeet. He said, "It's a pure comedy where the young generation can relate to the story. Ranjeet Ji is a very great person he made us comfortable. Though I was very nervous before shooting with him, he is a very cool guy, very humble and kind human. I can say totally opposite what people see him on screen."

The director of the show Kranti Pratap Singh shared his idea behind the whole series. He said, "Most of the series presently are on crime or dark stories, so this one is a good comedy dealing with youth issues at the same time which makes it stand out at present lineup of content. I have designed the concept, which allows a celeb to be a part of the show in every fourth episode.". He further added his experience of working with Ranjeet and said, "I consider myself extremely blessed to be saying 'action' in front of Ranjeet sir who is a treasure of experience whom we all have grown up watching. It was an extremely learning process for all of us in the team."

Rahul Dutta's shows also include Trapped and Love vs Gangster. Becharey is an episode-based comedy show. The plot focuses on the life of 4 boys and 1 girl who belong to different age groups and live together. It talks about their personal and professional struggles. It also highlights the friendship, love and support that each character provides the other while sometimes crossing each other's lives creating some situational comedy. Their landlord also has a service apartment in which people keep coming as guest (celebs), and become part of episode and guest have to be taken care of by the boys as they never pay rent.

IMAGE CREDITS: @RAHULDUTTA IG

