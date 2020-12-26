Ranjeet To Make His Debut In Web Series In 'Becharey'; Read Details

Actor Ranjeet has made his web debut with a comedy web-series. The show is titled Becharey and is available for streaming on the Rapcheek app. The actor recently opened up about the show and his role in a recent media interaction. Read further ahead to know more details.

Actor Ranjeet makes OTT debut

Ranjeet has done over 500 films throughout his career in Bollywood so far, since his debut in the 1970s. The actor rose to fame after his role as an antagonist in the movie Sharmilee. The actor has now made his debut in a web-series titled Becharey, which released yesterday on December 25, 2020, on the Rapcheek app. The show is directed by Kranti Pratap Singh and bankrolled by Rahul Datta who also plays one of the lead characters.

Ranjeet, who was recently seen in movies like Housefull 2, Housefull 4 and Behen Hogi Teri, spoke about making his OTT debut. He said, "I was looking at various scripts and ideas. I wanted to do an episodic first. So really liked the idea of me acting with all very young talented team in a story of their generation. I really enjoyed the shoot. It is a comedy and there was freedom to create. The director gave us lots of freedom and had a fresh approach and production was very professional”.

“I play Ranjeet (myself) who is sent by the landlord in Becharey house as I need to stay with some common young boys for a role. And the fun begins. Becharey is a pure comedy entertainment and it doesn't drag. There are crisp episodes”, said the actor while describing his role.

The show is presented by Colour Blind Entertainment while its cast includes Amita Yadav, Sandeep Shrivastava, Prateek Chaudhary, Sambhav Jain and Himanshu Bhatt. The show's plot revolves around a group of bachelors who are struggling with their personal and professional lives as each episode sees sequences of situational comedy. The bunch of people are seen having their fair share of fun as they sort their problems and move towards their goals. Another addition to this is the boys having to cater to guests who stay in a service apartment owned by their landlord, as they never pay rent.

