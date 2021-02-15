Rasika Dugal's Short Film 'Zero Hunger' Spreads Awareness About Food Conservation, Watch

While everyone was enjoying food, gifts, and chocolates with their loved ones on Valentine's Day, actors Mukul Chadda and Rasika Dugal spread the message of food conservation with the short film Zero Hunger. The short film, directed by 14-year-old Neel Menon, explores food wastage in today's times. Mukul Chadda and Rasika Dugal's Zero Hunger is only a 1.08-minute long film but gets the message across loud and clear.

Zero Hunger by Neel Menon

Where millions of people lose their lives due to the food and hunger crisis, one-third of the food produced globally is wasted or lost. Actors Mukul Chadda and Rasika Dugal have teamed up again with a short movie, called Zero Hunger with a strong message about food conservation and distribution. The movie is written and directed by Mukul's 14-year-old nephew, Neel Menon. It was initially made for a school project dealing with the United Nations' sustainable development goal of zero hunger.

In a media statement, Mukul and Rasika jointly said, "We were both excited by the idea that Neel brought to us. It was simple, quirky, and powerful in its messaging. We were very impressed with how clear he was with his directions, and what he wanted from every shot. At no point did we treat him any differently than we do with any other director. It was an absolute pleasure to work with him for such a thought-provoking short film."

The movie is released on Valentine's day by The Robin Hood Army, a zero-funds volunteer organization that works to get surplus food from restaurants and communities to serve the less fortunate, for their video campaign on food conservation with the message #SpreadLoveShareFood. They posted the film on their Instagram page and captioned it, "For The Love of Food. 2020 was a year ridden with a pandemic and acute hunger that made tens of millions across the world lose their means of livelihood. Rest assured, we all need 2021 to be different. You can do your bit by sharing your food with those who need it the most.💚 Make it a #RobinsValentinesDay! Praising the work of The Robin Hood Army, Mukul and Rasika say, "The inspiring work they have been doing towards eradicating the food and hunger crisis is really commendable."

Image Credits: Rasika Dugal Official Instagram Account

