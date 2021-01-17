Rasika Dugal's Net Worth, Income And More To Know On The 'Out Of Love' Star's Birthday

Rasika Dugal has now become one of the popular artists in Hindi cinema as well as on the OTT platforms for her spectacular performances in a variety of shows and movies. As the actor has been gaining immense popularity for her latest appearances in movies and series, let’s have a look at Rasika Dugal’s net worth, shows and much more on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Rasika Dugal is one of the finest actors in the Hindi industry who has managed to grab the audience's attention through some of her amazing portrayal of a variety of roles in her shows and movies. With amazing performances in TVF’s web series and other shows, she was seen in one of the popular web series on Amazon Prime Video named Mirzapur in which she portrayed the role of Beena Tripathi with expertise and was loved a lot by the audiences. She even appeared in a variety of other shows and movies later on and received similar appreciation for her thrilling performances. As Rasika Dugal’s Out Of Love has been successfully streaming on Hotstar, she has been gaining much more love and appreciation from her fans.

Rasika Dugal’s net worth

As Rasika Dugal’s income source is based on her shows and movies appearances, she has managed to create a massive amount of net worth. According to Idol Net Worth, Rasika Dugal’s net worth as of 2021 is $3 Million (INR 219,328,785).

Also read Know Mohit Malik's Net Worth As He Prepares To Ring In His 37th Birthday

Rasika Dugal’s shows

Rasika Dugal’s shows and movies are highly appreciated by her fans for her amazing appearances. Some of them include No Smoking, Tahaan, Aurangzeb, Hamid, Lootcase, Darbaan, Kismat, A Suitable Boy, Powder, Permanent Roommates, Made In Heaven, Out Of Love, etc.

Also Read Imran Khan's Birthday: Celebrate The Star's Birthday With These Binge-worthy Films

Rasika Dugal’s Out Of Love

Rasika Dugal’s Out Of Love has been streaming on Hotstar since November 22, 2019, and she can be seen as one of the lead actors in the series alongside Purab Kohli. The series follows the life of a woman who finds out that her husband was cheating on her and as she confronts him, she is left with her son behind as her husband leaves her with her lover. The cast of the series includes some of the prominent actors such as Soni Razdan, Ekavali Khanna, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Harsh Chhaya, Aanjjan Srivastav and Sanghmitra Hitaishi.

Also Read Here's Helly Shah's Whopping Net Worth Details As She Celebrates Her 25th Birthday

Also Read Rasika Dugal Wraps Up 'Out Of Love' Season Two

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.