Sobhita Dhulipala to start shooting for 'Made in Heaven' sequel, shares a note from makers

After a mesmerizing season of the series Made in Heaven, the makers are all set to begin shooting for the sequel of the series. Actress Sobhita Dhulipala who played the role of a wedding planner in the series took to Twitter and shared a picture of the goodies along with a note from the makers who were delighted to rope in the star for the shooting of the second season. The Bard of the Blood actress captioned the post and wrote, “Made in Heaven season 2.”

Sobhita Dhulipala to start shooting for Made in Heaven 2

The note from Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti read, “We are excited to have you on the ‘Made in Heaven’ team and are looking forward to starting this incredible journey with you!” The first season of Made in Heaven was released to glowing reviews in 2019. Alongside Sobhita, the show also stars Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin among others. The story of the first season revolves around a wedding planning company as they go around organising grand weddings whilst also dealing with the issues in their personal lives.

Made in heaven. Season 2. 🥲 pic.twitter.com/Gi53F7X7jd — Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) February 11, 2021

The first season saw an array of actors like Shweta Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Amrita Puri, Rasika Dugal, Vikrant Massey among others who gave special appearances. Made in Heaven was one of the three series from India that got nominated as part of the 2020 International Emmy Awards. Arjun Mathur from the series was nominated for the best performance by an actor category. The series depicted the lives of upscale modern India, narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the series Bard of Blood that also stars Emraan Hashmi, Kirti Kulhari, and many more. The series directed by Ribhu Dasgupta was adapted from a novel by Bilal Siddiqi. The story is about a tormented Indian spy, Kabir Anand (Hashmi), who must return to the badlands of Balochistan to free Indian agents captured by Pakistan's Taliban and the ISI (shown as ISA). She was also part of movies such as The Body and Raman Raghav.

