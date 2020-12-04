Rasika Dugal Shares BTS Pic From 'Delhi Crime' Sets, Calls Team 'most Sensitive & Skilled'

On December 3, 2020, Rasika Dugal took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture with the web series director Richie Mehta. The picture dates back to the time she was shooting for the web series. Rasika is currently happy as her web series Delhi Crime was recently awarded the Best Drama at the Emmys. Many of her fans complimented her work in the series and showered love in the comments section.

Rasika Dugal shares Delhi Crime's BTS

Also read: 'Delhi Crime' Director Richie Mehta Opens Up About The Intention Behind The Show

In the picture, Rasika can be seen dressed in her costume and posing for the picture with Richie. In the other picture, one can see Richie and Parinaz Jal enjoying their icecream. Rasika captioned the picture as, “Besides being the most sensitive and skilled people I have known… This team also gets full marks for photobombing and for agreeing readily (and most geekily) to eat a Cornetto only so you can have the chocolate-filled end. ‘#RichieMehta’ @parinazjal”.

Also read: Rasika Duggal 'salutes' Shefali Shah As Their Show 'Delhi Crime' Wins Emmy; Take A Look

Her fans complimented the actor for her hard work and amazing acting skills. A fan commented, “Love your work mam” while another one wrote, “Great actress from @ftiiofficial that’s @rasikadugal mam ‘#Respect’”. Apoorva Bakshi too dropped a heart in the comments.

Netflix’s Delhi Crime was premiered in March 2019. It has won the Emmys for the Best Drama Series. Actor Adil Hussain who played an important role in the series shared the news on Twitter. He further congratulated the team. Take a look at his tweet below.

Also read: Rasika Dugal To Sandeepa Dhar, Here Are Women Who Ruled Male Dominated Gangster Series

Delhi Crime #DelhiCrime wins the Emmy @iemmys International Awards for Best Drama. Congratulations @RichieMehta unmatchable @ShefaliShah dearest @rajeshtailang and whole team Big Big Congratulations! 😁😁😁😁💥💥💥💥💥 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) November 23, 2020

Crime drama web series Delhi Crime revolves around the investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder. It delves deeper into the police investigation and the lives of the accused in the rape and murder case. The series featured Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain and Rasika Dugal. It has seven episodes and received good reviews. The show was renewed for the second season with the main cast.

Rasika Dugal is popular for her roles in Hijack, Aurangzeb, Tu Hai Mera Sunday, Lootcase. She has also appeared in the television shows such as Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik, P.O.W.- Bandi Yuddh Ke, A Suitable Boy. She was featured in popular web series such as Mirzapur, Mirzapur 2, Made in Heaven, Delhi Crime and Out of Love.

Image Source: Rasika Dugal Instagram

Also read: Rasika Dugal On Filming Night Scenes In Hills: 'Not So Easy For Bombay Peeps'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.