Ratched Cast: Which TV Shows Did Sarah Paulson Star In Before Appearing As Nurse Mildred?

Netflix’s brand new show Ratched has got people hooked. The Ratched cast has many familiar faces and many new actors as well. Netflix’s Ratched is a prequel to Ken Kesey’s novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The psychological thriller premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2020. Read on to know interesting details about the Ratched cast.

Ratched cast: Here all the cast members from the Netflix psychological thriller

1. Sarah Paulson as Nurse Mildred Ratched

Sarah Paulson plays the titular role of Nurse Ratched on the Netflix show. But this is not the Ratched cast member’s first project. Before Ratched, Sarah Paulson starred in several seasons of American Horror Story and American Crime Story. Sarah also starred in movies like Birdbox and the ensemble cast film Ocean’s Eight.

2. Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson

Finn Wittrock plays the role of a murderer in the Netflix psychological thriller. Being a part of a murder mystery or a crime show is not new turf for Wittrock. The Ratched cast member has previously starred in shows like American Horror Story and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. He previously worked with show developer Ryan Murphy in the film The Normal Heart.

3. Jon Jon Briones as Dr Richard Hanover

Ratched cast member Jon Jon Briones plays the role of Dr Richard Hanover on the show. Before taking up the role of the doctor, Jon starred in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. He also starred in Versace: American Crime Story alongside Finn Wittrock. Jon Jon Briones played the role of Andrew Cunanan’s father on the show.

4. Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket

The Ratched cast member has worked in the film, television, and theatre industry for decades. She has worked in projects like My Brilliant Career, Hoodwink, Winter of Our Dreams, Husbands and Wives, and A Passage to India. She recently starred alongside actor Kate Winslet in the movie The Dressmaker.

5. Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs

Cynthia Nixon is no stranger to the small screen. She starred in the hit 2000s show Sex and the City. The Ratched cast member has worked in many films and TV shows over the years. Ratched marks Cynthia Nixon’s first collaboration with show developer Ryan Murphy.

