Ratched Ending Explained: Did Edmund Find And Kill Nurse Ratched?

Ratched is one of the latest series that released on Netflix today and the drama series has created a buzz on social media. The psychological thriller stars Sarah Paulson, Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Cynthia Nixon and Judy Davis in the lead roles. Many users online have been wondering about what the ending of the show meant. Here is an interpretation of the ending of the show.

Ending of Ratched

Throughout the series, we see that Nurse Ratched has a dark side to her and tries to bend things to her benefit. She only feels strongly for Gwendolyn, who helped Ratched accept her sexuality and her brother Edmund. In the series, we saw that Ratched plans and tries to keep her brother from facing the death penalty and painfully on the electric chair. However, when she figures out that there is no way Edmund can avoid the death sentence, Ratched plans to euthanise him in order to give him a quick and painless death.

But before Ratched can execute her plan, Nurse Bucket frees Edmund, as asked to do by deranged Charlotte Wells. When Edmund finds out about his sisters plans to euthanise him, he feels betrayed as on the contrary he had been believing that she would plan an escape for him. He becomes her sworn enemy and when he is escaping with Charlotte, he locks eyes with Ratched for a brief moment.

Ratched quickly realises that her life is in danger and Edmund, who is a serial killer, would come for her life. The series jumps forwards three years and shows that Ratched and Gwendolyn have fled the USA and are living together in Mexico. However, Ratched is still always scared for her life.

One day she receives a phone call from Edmund, who admits to her that he has recently killed 7 nurses like the newspaper headline read that day. He further tells her that he knows her location and is now coming for her. The ending sequence shows Edmund and Charlotte are travelling together.

Ratched Explained

Contrary to Ratched’s intentions, Edmund feels that his sister wanted to kill him, even though she wanted to save him from a painful death. The ending sequence of the show hints at the possibility of there being another season which shall show what will happen with Ratched. Which means that he is coming to kill her. But now that Ratched knows, he’s on a hunt for her, she might escape and go to a new location.

Ratched details

The series is created by Ryan Murphy, which reunites Sarah Paulson with her American Horror Story writer. Filipino-American actor Jon Jon Briones will play the role of Dr Richard Hanover in the series. Netflix’s Ratched also stars Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Corey Stoll, Cynthia Nixon and others. Ratched is available to watch on Netflix now.

Iamge credits: Still from traielr

