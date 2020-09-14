Last Updated:

'The Social Dilemma' Review: Fans Call It 'the Most Important Documentary Of The Year’

The Social Dilemma released on Netflix on September 9, 2020. Here is how fans have reacted to the teen-based drama post its release. Read more details here.

The Social Dilemma review

Netflix’s recent drop, The Social Dilemma explores the negative impacts of social media usage and runs a parallel fictional story to explain the issues which youngsters, today, face with social media. More so, the film also points out how busy people are in the cesspool of the digital world and also focuses on how conspiracy theories and diatribe are spread due to excess social media usage.

Soon after the movie’s release, fans pointed out that The Social Dilemma ‘might be the most important documentary of the year’, as it speaks about volumes about various issues like the importance of privacy, conning, hacking and many more. Take a look at how fans reacted to the show:

Fans react:

'The Social Dilemma':

The Social Dilemma is a 2020 docudrama, which stars actors Skyler Gisondo, Kara Hayward, Vincent Kartheiser in the leading roles.  Directed by Jeff Orlowski, the much-acclaimed film premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and released on Netflix on September 9, 2020. The movie also stars Rashida Richardson, Anna Lembke and Jaron Lanier in prominent roles.

Other movies like 'The Social Dilemma':

In recent times, the increasing influence of social media among teenagers has been a 'go-to' topic for many filmmakers and content creators. Many movies like The Great Hack and Assassination Nation have been released to increase awareness about the negative impacts of social media. Netflix recently released the much-acclaimed Mexican teen drama, Control Z, which follows the story of a hacker, who begins releasing students' secrets to the entire high school.

