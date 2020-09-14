Conor McGregor Released From Custody After Two Days Post Allegations Of Sexual Assault

Retired UFC star Conor McGregor's vacation to Corsica with his family has not quite gone according to plan. This past weekend, The Notorious hogged the headlines with reports suggesting he was arrested and accused of attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition. Per reports, Conor McGregor was in the custody of French police officers for almost two days where he was interviewed for hours in regards to the allegations. The 32-year-old was released over the weekend, and has, so far, denied all the allegations.

McGregor sexual assault charges explained

According to AFP, the incident occurred last Sunday at a bar in Calvi in Corsica. McGregor, who was in the area for the Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge for charity, was reportedly heavily drunk and is believed to have gotten involved in some bad behaviour. A formal complaint was filed on Thursday which prompted the French police to raid his £3 million yacht, which was moored close to Calvi. His yacht, named locally ‘Dave Ocean,' is also where McGregor was residing.

McGregor was taken into custody on Friday morning, where he was questioned by a magistrate and judicial police. A number of tests were reportedly carried out on McGregor during his nearly two-day stay in custody.

McGregor sexual assault allegations: Agent responds to "McGregor arrested" reports

'Conor McGregor arrested over accusations of sexual assault' was the major headline during the weekend, which, according to his representatives is just a ploy "score a headline or a payday." McGregor's agent, Audie Attar of Paradigm Sports Management released a statement to numerous publications claiming: "Conor McGregor vigorously denies any accusation of misconduct."

Audie Attar, however, stressed on the fact that the former two-division UFC champ is unhappy with the rumour floating on the internet. "I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday," Attar told ESPN.

This is not the first time Conor McGregor has been arrested. In 2018, the 32-year-old was arrested for throwing a dolly through a bus window at a UFC media event. In 2019, he was charged with assault after punching an old man at a bar in Dublin, Ireland. McGregor pleaded guilty and reached a settlement with the other party. The video of McGregor punching the old man, captured by a bystander, went viral on social media.

Amid increasing rumours that Conor McGregor might make a return to UFC, the 32-year-old visited the Mediterranean island with his fiancee Dee Devlin and two children - Conor Jr. and Croia. Despite repeatedly implying he is not interested in making a return to UFC, The Notorious keeps playing with his fans with his cryptic posts on social media. Last week, he shared a post, noting officials from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) came to administer a drug test on him while he was on his yacht. The Irish MMA star said since he has not formally retired from UFC, he will continue to be tested by the USADA.

What’s going on here @ufc? USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing?

I’ve retired guys!

But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby!

Forever and always, God Bless 🙏

180km across the Mediterranean Sea tomorrow! LET’S GO!! pic.twitter.com/xjk0wvci0n — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 11, 2020

(Image Credits: Conor McGregor Instagram)