Real Housewives' Brandi Redmond Welcomes Fourth Child, Brilynn Mari Redmond

Real Housewives of Dallas fame Brandi Redmond has officially welcomed the newest addition to the family. The American personality recently gave birth to her fourth child, a baby girl named Brilynn Mari Redmond. On February 13, 2021, People exclusively announced the birth of Brandi's fourth child with husband Bryan Redmond. The actor recently revealed details about her child to the magazine.

The former cheerleader told People that they were overjoyed with love and beyond blessed to welcome their little miracle. She also added that Brilynn is sharing a birthday with her late grandma, whom they honour and miss a lot. Brandi and Bryan are also the parents of the daughters Brooklyn, 11, and Brinkley, 9, as well as the son Bruin, 2.

The actor took to Instagram to share the happy news with her follower. Brandi Redmond shared an adorable post of her newborn where she can be seen sweetly curled up on a bed of roses. Along with the post, she also wrote, “Valentines came a little early this yearðŸ’•ðŸ’ž.” The actor added, “Welcome our sweetheart, Brilynn Mari Redmond. #itsagirl ðŸŒ¸#blessed”. Take a look at Real Housewives' Brandi Redmond post below.

Netizens react

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans could not stop gushing over the sweet photo. Some of the users went on to congratulate the actor, while some went on to go all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations! That’s one lucky baby! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Three words: Snoo Smart Sleeper”, while the other one wrote, “Congrats!!! Omg she’s so sweet!!! Love the red hair â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”. Take a look at a few comments below.

On January 6, the season 5 premiere day of the show, Brandi Redmond confirmed her pregnancy in an emotional post and also showed her growing baby bump. She wrote in the caption section saying, "If you know me, I live in the moment more than most and I have this feeling that when I get to heaven I'll get to see a beautiful book of my life but in that book, I'll also see my mistakes, flaws, ups and downs". The actor added, "It'll be how I handled this journey, what I've learned, how I grew and what type of difference I made. So as I've shared my life with you these past five years, I can't wait to share my growing baby bump with you and the season premiere of #rhod".

