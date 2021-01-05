'Criminal Justice' Actor Anupriya Goenka Addresses Patriarchy, Rape, Other Societal Issues

After the runaway success of Criminal Justice last year, Hotstar Specials launched the next chapter in the franchise titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. One of India’s most loved characters Madhav Mishra, played by Pankaj Tripathi returns for what is deemed as the toughest case of his career. The prime accused Anu Chandra, portrayed by Kirti Kulhari has confessed to stabbing her husband, an eminent lawyer, Bikram Chandra, and is guilty in the eyes of law. Since its release, audiences have come face to face with a hard reality of today’s time, marital abuse.

Anupriya Goenka talks about Criminal Justice season 2

Talking about the important issues that the show has addressed, actor Anupriya Goenka said in a media statement, “For me, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is a very important series and is very close to my heart because of the issues it addresses. It’s about patriarchy which has been ingrained in our system, especially in Indian society for a very long time. Besides addressing the issue of marital rape, it also talks about how a woman’s identity is completely diminished from the word go. She further mentioned how girls and women are schooled and told to be cautious, ready to sacrifice and to be understanding. Goenka also stated, "But over a period of time, these good qualities, coupled with how the men in our society are given all sorts of leverages, end up curbing our personalities and our identities.”

She added, “Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors talks about many other things, but specifically about marital rape, that it is not even considered a crime is abhorring to me. Women probably don’t even know that they have a right to say no if they are in a marriage and don’t want to indulge in a physical space with their husbands, and also that it has to be according to their will as well, it has to be consensual, irrespective of marriage. And that your husband does not have the right to abuse you just because you are legally a couple. A husband has to respect your wishes and he has to respect your comfort."

Anupriya also stated that the show has been handled in a brilliant manner and that she is very proud of the reception the show is getting. She concluded by saying, "I am proud how so many people are messaging us with an understanding of what the series is trying to say, understanding that these issues exist and they need to be discussed and the thinking pattern needs to change and women need to be given the space that they so rightly deserve.”

Criminal Justice season 2 cast includes powerhouse talents Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta, Shilpa Shukla, Pankaj Saraswat, Ayaz Khan, Kalyanee Mulay, Ajeet Singh Palawat, Khushboo Atre, Tirrtha Murbadkar, and others. The 8-part courtroom drama series has been directed by Bollywood’s Rohan Sippy, Arjun Mukerjee and written by Apurva Asrani; and is now available in 7 languages on Disney + Hotstar VIP.

